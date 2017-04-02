Fermanagh 0-13 Derry 2-08

Carlus McWilliams' injury-time point with the last kick of the game snatched victory for Derry over Fermanagh – but both teams were still relegated from Allianz League Division 2 after a frantic finish at Brewster Park.

Pete McGrath's Erne team looked like comfortable winners when they led by four points, 0-12 to 1-05, midway through the second half.

Conor McAtamney's second goal after 66 minutes was the game-changer as Derry outscored the home side by 1-03 to 0-01 in the closing stages.

The sides were level heading into injury-time when Oak Leaf sub James Kielt picked up a straight red card for striking, but the remaining 14 Derry players knew a draw was not enough.

They had to win and hope Cork beat Down.

The Oak Leafers did their part with McWilliams' pointing on the turn from 35metres just before referee Martin McNally blew the full-time whistle.

But as news filtered through that Down had snatched a point in Cork, Derry's inferior scoring difference to Down and Clare pushed them through the trap door.

Derry had the dream start with McAtamney bagging a goal after just 15 seconds, latching on to Niall Loughlin's flicked pass and burying the ball into the net.

It gave them a useful cushion with Enda Lynn and Niall Loughlin's points having them 1-02 to 0-02 ahead after 15 minutes.

Fermanagh changed things up as the long ball into Sean Quigley was being snuffed out by Brendan Rodgers and started running at the Derry defence, Barry Mulrone and Eoin Donnelly both on target.

Sean Quigley also nailed 0-08 from placed balls, five in the first half with four frees and a '45' as Fermanagh scored five of the last six points before the break.

Quigley's injury-time free put them ahead for the first time 0-07 to 1-03 at half time.

Fermanagh looked the hungrier side and Declan McCusker scored twice from play in the third quarter to stretch their lead out to 0-12 to 1-05.

They still led by three points when McAtamney exchanged passes with Mark Lynch before burying the ball past Thomas Treacy for a second time in the 66th minute.

Lynn's second point put them ahead but Quigley's eighth free looked like giving Fermanagh a deserved share of the spoils.

Kielt was dismissed in a fiery finish before McWilliams' late late point snatched, what turned out to be a consolation victory for Derry.

Fermanagh: T Treacy; M Jones, C Cullen, K Connor; D McCusker, B Mulrone, A Breen; E Donnelly, L Cullen; P McCusker, R Jones, R McCluskey; E Courtney, S Quigley, D Keenan.

Subs: J McMahon for P McCusker (46), R Lyons for Keenan (57), C Murphy for Breen (61), T McCaffrey for Courtney (64), P Reihill for D McCusker (70)

Scorers: S Quigley 0-08 (7f, one '45'), D McCusker 0-02, B Mulrone 0-02, Eoin Donnelly 0-01

Derry: T Mallon; K McKaigue, B Rogers, C Nevin; N Forester, C McKaigue, D Heavron; C McAtamney, P Cassidy; E Lynn, E McGuckin, C McWilliams; D Tallon, N Loughlin, B Heron

Subs: J Kielt for Tallon (HT), M Lynch for McGuckin (50), R Bell for Heron (50), G O'Neill for Heavron (61)

Scorers: C McAtamney 2-00, J Kielt 0-03 (2f), E Lynn 0-02, N Loughlin 0-01 (f), B Heron 0-01, C McWilliams 0-01

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)