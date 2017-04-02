Meath 3-19 Clare 1-13

Meath scored an emphatic 12-point win over Clare in Ennis but it wasn't enough to secure promotion to division 1 for the Royal County.

Galway's home win over already promoted Kildare means that Meath will again play Division 2 football next season.

Clare held on to their status, on the head-to-head rule, following Down's draw with Cork. That result left Clare and Down level on five points but Clare won their league tie in Ennis, earlier in the campaign.

While there was just a point between the sides at half-time, Meath upped their game considerably and outscored Clare 3-10 to 1-05 in the second half. Cillian O'Sullivan put away two goals, with centre-back Brian Power palming home the third.

Meath could afford to substitute Graham Reilly, who kicked 0-06 from play, 15 minutes from time, while the opening half saw Clare also tormented the pace of wing-forward Eamonn Wallace.

Meath raced into an early lead and were 0-04 to 0-00 up after just eight minutes, with Clare yet to mount a meaningful attack.

Wallace, who along with Reilly, kicked 0-03 from play in the first half, put over two early scores, against a Clare team who were without injured midfielder Gary Brennan. He was replaced in the starting 15 by Ciarán Russell.

Despite their slow start, Clare came right back into it and at half-time, they trailed by just a point, 0-09 to 0-08. Eleven players pointed from open play, while 15 of the 17 scores were kicked from play. Eoin Cleary top-scored for Clare in the opening 35 minutes, while he also added their late second-half consolation goal.

Meath asserted control immediately after half-time with Reilly pointing again, while seconds later, O'Sullivan put away his first goal, with the visitors winning the Clare kick-out.

David Tubridy, with a point from a '45, was the only Clare scorer in the opening 16 minutes of the second half, such was Meath's dominance.

Set up by corner-back Donal Keogan, O'Sulllivan netted again 11 minutes into the second period, while Power put away his side's third just two minutes later to kill the game off.

Bryan McMahon and substitutes Joey Wallace and James McEntee added an array of second-half points as the Royals stretched away.

Meath: Paddy O'Rourke; Donal Keogan, Conor McGill, Donnacha Tobin; Pauric Harnan (0-2), Brian Power (1-0), Shane McEntee; Bryan Menton, James Toher (0-2, 1f, 1 45); Eamonn Wallace (0-3), Graham Reilly (0-6 - captain), Cillian O'Sullivan (2-0); Bryan McMahon (0-2), Seán Tobin (0-1), Donal Lenihan (0-1).

Subs: James McEntee (0-1) for Seán Tobin (45), Joey Wallace (0-1) for Donal Lehinan (48), Ruairí O'Coileáin for Graham Reilly (55), Mickey Burke for Shane McEntee (56), Adam Flanagan for Brian Power (59), Willie Carry for Bryan McMahon (65).

Clare: Joe Hayes; Dean Ryan, Kevin Harnett, Martin McMahon (captain); Liam Markham, Gordon Kelly, John Hayes (0-1); Ciarán Russell (0-1), Shane Brennan; Cian O'Dea, Eoin Cleary (1-6, 4f), Cathal O'Connor (0-1); Keelan Sexton (0-1), David Tubridy (0-1 45), Jamie Malone (0-2).

Subs: Eoghan Collins for Liam Markham (45), David Egan for David Tubridy (53), Seanie Malone for Keelan Sexton (55), Mikey O'Neill for Cian O'Dea (58), Darren Nagle for Kevin Harnett (63), Darragh Bohannon for Ciarán Russell (67).

Referee: John Hickey (Carlow).