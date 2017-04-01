Laois 1-30 Kerry 4-20

(after extra-time)

The Laois hurlers maintained their Division 1B status after an incredible extra-time win over Kerry in O'Moore Park on Saturday night.

In a game that lasted nearly 100 minutes and contained 55 scores, just a single point separated the sides at the end of this relegation play-off.

This one was so close, it looked destined for and extra two five-minute periods of extra-time to decide a winner.

Under new GAA rules that demand a decisive result on the day, a free-taking competition will be used to separate teams after double extra-time. This thriller was the ideal candidate to be the first game to be decided in such a manner, though in the end it wasn’t required.

Laois played almost the entire first 70 minutes with 14 men following a straight red card to Neil Foyle in the second minute for his involvement in an off-the-ball incident.

But despite the numerical disadvantage Laois led 1-15 to 2-6 at the break, the goal coming after a long-range Cha Dwyer free went all the way to the net.

Kerry kept in touch with goals from Patrick Kelly and Jordan Conway and with wind advantage in the second half they chipped away at the lead.

The excellent Ross King kept Laois noses in front but a goal from a Padraig Boyle free reduced the gap again.

Laois looked to have done enough with points from Patrick Whelan and a free from keeper Enda Rowland but the O’Moore County net-minder fumbled a shot in the last action of normal time and a dramatic ending ensured extra-time was needed, it finishing Laois 1-23 Kerry 4-14.

Laois, restored to the full 15 for extra-time, were 1-28 to 4-16 ahead at the break in the additional periods and although Kerry drew level again Aidan Corby got Laois ahead again.

Shane Nolan score 0-04 for Kerry

Kerry can feel a little hard-done-by, having already beaten Laois in their regular-season meeting back in February. Right up to last weekend they had an eye on the Division 1 quarter-finals, but a narrow defeat to Kerry plunged them into this relegation play-off.

Laois: E Rowland (0-01, f); L Cleere, L Bergin (0-01), C Healy; L O'Connell (0-01), C Dwyer (1-01, 1f), R Mullaney (0-01); R King (0-12, 7f), P Purcell (0-04); C Taylor, J Lennon, B Conroy; W Dunphy (0-03, 1sl), N Foyle, S Maher (0-03).

Subs: C Collier (0-01) for O’Connell (42), A Dunphy for Conroy (57), P Whelan (0-1) for Lennon (63), S Downey for Mullaney (67), S Bergin for Maher (71), A Corby (0-01) for Cleere (72), J Lennon (extra-time), Eanna Lyons for W Dunphy (76), J Kelly for King (93).

Kerry: M Stackpoole; J O'Connor, T Murnane, S Weir; D Collins (0-01), B Murphy, D Dinneen; P O'Connor, J Goulding (0-01); M O'Leary, P Kelly (1-04), S Nolan (0-04, 3f); J Buckley (0-01), J Conway (1-00), P Boyle (1-03,1-01 f).

Subs: M Boyle (1-00) for Goulding (41), C Harty (0-05) for M O'Leary (45), K Carmody (0-01) for Nolan (53), M O’Connor for Conway (56), P Lucid for O’Connor (86).

Referee: P Dwyer (Carlow)