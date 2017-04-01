Allianz Hurling League Division 2A final

Antrim 2-12 Carlow 0-15

Two first half goals helped Antrim beat Carlow in the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A final at Páirc Esler.

The Saffrons led by 2-05 to 0-07 at the break, Neil McMaus and Eoghan Campbell raising the green flag in Newry.

During the second half Marty Kavanagh and Paul Coady kept the scoreboard ticking over for Carlow, who had finished the five-game regular season on top of the Division 2A table.

These sides drew when they met back in February, but Antrim did enough to hold on to take the title and ensure promotion back up to Division 1B.

Antrim's Conor Johnston keeps his eye on the ball under pressure

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B final

Meath 4-24 Wicklow 2-15

Mark O’Sullivan produced a hat-trick of goals to fire Meath to the Allianz Hurling League Division 2B title, beating Wicklow at Parnell Park.

The win is another boost for hurling in the Royal County, following on from their Christy Ring Cup win last year which sees them in this summer’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

This game remained tight through the first half and Meath led by just three at the break, 2-09 to 2-06.

But O’Sullivan completed his hat-trick after the break to put daylight between the sides and the Royals kept their foot on the pedal to win by 15 points.

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B relegation play-off

Mayo 1-16 Roscommon 0-17

A last-gasp David Kenny goal ensured Mayo’s Division 2B survival, sealing a dramatic two-point win over Roscommon.

The Rossies led by a point coming into the closing exchanges, but Kenny found a way through to hit the net. Roscommon had led by 0-09 to 0-07 at the break.

Damien Casey was on song for Tyrone in their defeat to Donegal

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A final

Donegal 4-25 Tyrone 1-11

Davin Flynn was the hero for Donegal, hitting 2-09 from play as they cruised to 23-point win over Tyrone in the Division 3A final.

This game was as good as over at the break, Donegal leading by 3-11 to 0-04. David Casey was Tyrone’s top-scorer with a creditable 1-06.