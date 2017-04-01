Galway 3-20 Sligo 2-14

Super-sub Liam Kelly scored two goals as Gerry Fahy’s Galway side won their first EirGrid GAA U-21 Connacht FC title since 2013 with a 3-20 to 2-14 extra-time win over Sligo at Markievicz Park.

The Tribesmen knocked reigning All-Ireland champions Mayo out of the Connacht championship in the semi-final last weekend, with a 2-13 to 1-10 victory in Tuam.

Sligo captain Darragh Cummins scored four points from play in the second half when they shocked a Roscommon team who had reached seven Connacht finals in a row in Kiltoom.

They held a 1-07 to 0-05 half-time lead after Alan McLoughlin’s first-half goal. But Galway fought back and Michael Daly hit the net two minutes into the second-half.

Kyle Cawley struck a late penalty for Sligo and Liam Gaughan sent the game to extra-time, before Kelly took over and hit the net twice in the first half of extra-time.

