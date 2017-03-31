Mayo show just one change as they head into their final Allianz League game with the threat of relegation hanging over their heads.

Stephen Rochford’s men face Donegal in Elvery's MacHale Park on Sunday at 2pm, showing a single change from the fifteen who started last weekend's win in Omagh with Young-Player-of-the-Year Diarmuid O'Connor replacing David Drake.

This weekend will be All-star defender Colm Boyle 80th appearance for Mayo having made his debut against Kerry in 2008. He has scored an impressive 1-14 in his previous 79 appearances.

Mayo: David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Keith Higgins, Chris Barrett; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Paddy Durcan; Tom Parsons, Danny Kirby; Shane Nally, Cillian O'Connor, Fergal Boland; Kevin McLoughlin, Andy Moran, Diarmuid O'Connor.

Kerry have made three changes for their clash with Tyrone in Division 1 of the Allianz League on Sunday in Killarney at 2pm.

Anthony Maher, making his first start of the year, has been named in midfield.

Michael Geaney starts at wing-forward and Barry John Keane lines up at corner-forward.

Kerry: Brendan Kealy; Fionn Fitzgerald, Mark Griffin, Ronan Shanahan; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy; David Moran, Anthony Maher; Michael Geaney, Kevin McCarthy, Donnchadh Walsh; Barry John Keane, Paul Geaney, Stephen O’Brien.

The Tipperary team to play Offaly in the Quarter-Final of the Allianz Hurling League in O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday at 4pm has been announced by manager Michael Ryan.

In what is arguably Tipp’s strongest line out of the league so far the likes of Padraic Maher, Seamus Callanan and John McGrath all start.

Tippeary: Darren Gleeson; John Meagher, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Michael Breen, Jason Forde; Dan McCormack, Niall O’Meara, Noel McGrath; John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath.