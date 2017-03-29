The two Ulster Under-21 Football Championship semi-finals have been refixed for next Wednesday night, April 5.

The Armagh-Derry and Cavan-Donegal clashes were both called off just minutes before throw-in due to water-logged pitches at Healy Park, Omagh, and Brewster Park, Enniskillen respectively.

The Derry will have home advantage over Armagh in their last four encounter at Celtic Park having won a coin toss for home advantage. The venue for Cavan-Donegal has yet to be fixed.

Both games were down for 8.0pm throw-ins on Wednesday night, but heavy rain during the day put them both in jeopardy.

The Derry-Armagh match was originally delayed by 15 minutes as Omagh groundstaff worked furiously on the pitch. But, like Cavan-Donegal in Enniskillen it was pulled shortly before throw-in.

There was disquiet amongst supporters and the teams involved that the decision was taken so close to throw-in.