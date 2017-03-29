Kerry 2-16 Cork 0-06

Kerry claimed the last-ever EirGrid Munster Under-21 football title with a commanding 2-16 to 0-06 victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Leading by 1-06 to 0-03 at half-time, the Kingdom – without a provincial title at the grade since 2008 – scored the first four points of the second half to put themselves in an impregnable position and give Cork too much of a deficit to overhaul.

Kerry had a number of stars throughout the field, from Brian Ó Beaglaioch and Tom O’Sullivan in the half-back line, Andrew Barry at midfield and Killian Spillane, Seán O’Shea, Matthew O’Sullivan and half-time sub Conor Geaney in attack.

The visitors had the game’s first four points – though Cork’s Michael Hurley was unlucky to see his early goal effort hit the post – and while the Rebels reduced to deficit to a point, 0-04 to 0-03, by the 14th minute.

Just when it appeared that a competitive game might be in store, Kerry eased clear again, scoring an unanswered 1-06 in the combined period encompassing the last 11 minutes of the first half and the opening seven of the second period.

They moved 1-04 to 0-03 in front when Ó Beaglaioch did well to set up Matthew O’Sullivan for a close-range goal and Spillane and O’Shea ensured that they had that six-point interval advantage.

When Tom O’Sullivan, O’Shea and Spillane (two) made it ten in the nascent stages of the second half, any hopes of a Cork comeback were gone. Gary Murphy did open their second-half account on 38 but two more frees, from sub Stephen Sherlock, were the only other scores they could muster.

Kerry continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over and Geaney got their second goal with seven minutes remaining, profiting from Spillane’s lovely pass. Galway or Sligo are Jack O’Connor’s side’s opponents in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Kerry: S Ryan; J Foley, Tom (Leo) O’Sullivan, B Sugrue; B Ó Beaglaíoch, T O’Sullivan (0-01) G White; A Barry, B Ó Seanacháin; B Barrett, S O’Shea (0-06, 0-03 frees, 0-01 45), M Flaherty; K Spillane (0-05, 0-02 frees), M O’Sullivan (1-01), C Bambury (0-01)

Subs: J Morgan for Sugrue (16, injured), C Geaney (1-02, 0-01 free) for Bambury (half-time), M Burns for Barrett (45), B O’Sullivan for Flaherty (46), C Coffey for Tom O’Sullivan (50, black card), J Kiely for Matthew O’Sullivan (52)

Cork: R Donovan; S Daly, J Mullins, S Wilson; J O’Riordan, A Browne, C Kiely; E Lavers, S O’Donoghue (0-01 free); G Murphy (0-01 free), S Powter, L O’Donovan; B Coakley (0-02, 0-01f, M Dineen, M Hurley

Subs: D Meaney for Dineen (22), S Sherlock (0-02 frees) for Lavers (half-time), M Buckley for Murphy, K O’Donovan for Browne (both 42), S O’Donovan for Coakley (46), S O’Leary for Daly (57)

Referee: A Kissane (Waterford)