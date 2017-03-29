Dublin 2-14 Offaly 0-8

Dubln's U-21s have created another piece of history for Capital county football supporters to savour after capturing the EirGrid Leinster U-21 title for the fourth year in-a-row.

Four days on from the seniors' Croke Park win over Roscommon, which set a new 35-game unbeaten record, Dessie Farrell's young stars retained the Seamus Flood Cup with plenty to spare.

Tom Fox's goal and 1-02 haul help seal the win that propels the capital to an All-Ireland semi-final date with the Ulster winners on Saturday, April 15.

It's the first time a county has ever won four Leinster titles on the bounce and Dublin have also won the title for a record 14th time now.

Stephen Smith added a second goal in injury-time while Man of the Match Aaron Byrne and rising star Con O'Callaghan hit four points each.

Tom Fox celebrates his goal

Offaly rued their wasteful play with eight wides during a period of dominance in the second quarter of the game which undermined their bid for a first title since 1995.

Dublin dominated the first 15 minutes and moved 0-06 to 0-02 clear thanks in part to a three-in-a-row of points from Byrne.

They had a Dan O'Brien goal ruled out for an infringement in the build-up and Chris Sallier had a shot deflected into the side-netting.

But Offaly were much improved in the 10 minutes or so approaching half-time and really should have cut the margin right down.

Shane Tierney kicked his third point from play for Offaly to leave them three behind after 22 minutes and the same margin separated them closing in on half-time.

But all of those wides came back to haunt Offaly as Dublin picked off a couple of points from Eoin Murchan and O'Callaghan to lead by 0-10 to 0-05 at the interval, giving them vital breathing space.

Dublin ultimately killed off the game in the four minutes after the restart when O'Callaghan and Fox combined to score 1-01.

O'Callaghan firstly slotted a free before playing the final pass for an onrushing Fox to drive home a 34th minute goal.

Dublin's Dan O'Brien with Ronan McEvoy of Offaly at O'Moore Park

O'Reilly added his second point of the game after 39 minutes and suddenly Dublin led by a commanding 1-12 to 0-05.

In truth, it wasn't a classic Dublin display but they were always in control and Offaly never looked like rescuing the game.

Dublin went 16 minutes during the second-half without scoring as they dropped their standards though back-to-back points from O'Callaghan, his first from open play, helped wrap it up.

And their second goal glossed the scoreline when Smith slid a low left footed finish to the Offaly net after a neat passing move.

Dublin: E Comerford; D Monaghan, S McMahon, D Byrne; E Murchan (0-01), C O'Shea, C Murphy; A Foley, B Howard; T Fox (1-02), D O'Brien, A Byrne (0-04, 0-01 45); C Sallier (0-01), C O'Callaghan (0-04, 0-02f), G O'Reilly (0-02).

Subs: S Smith (1-00) for Sallier, Sean Bugler for O'Brien, D Gavin for Fox, A Elliott for O'Reilly, A McGowan for Monaghan.

Offaly: B Rohan; C Horan, D Dempsey, C Doyle; A Mahon, PJ Daly, J Egan; J Lalor, J Hayes (0-03, 0-02f); C Farrell, R McNamee, J Walsh; R McEvoy (0-01), P Dunican, S Tierney (0-04, 0-01f).

Subs: K Higgins for Mahon, J Clancy for Dunican, C Stewart for Egan.

Referee: D Hickey (Carlow).