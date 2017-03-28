Many issues are still to be decided in three of the four divisions, with quite a few teams skirting a thin line between promotion and relegation, writes James McMahon.

SUNDAY 2 APRIL

Allianz FL Division 1

1400 Kerry v Tyrone, Fitzgerald Stadium

1400 Mayo v Donegal, MacHale Park

1400 Monaghan v Dublin, Clones

1400 Roscommon v Cavan, Dr Hyde Park

Before any ball is kicked, we know that Roscommon, after a two-year stint in the top flight, are already relegated.

Cavan are just above them in the table and they must beat the Rossies in their final game to have any chance of staying up.

Despite getting the show back on the road with a one-point win over Tyrone, Mayo will again have to get something from their home game against Donegal. A win for the westerners could mathematically propel them to the final, but that's a long shot.

On the flip side, a defeat coupled with Cavan winning in Roscommon and Kerry getting a least a point against Tyrone, would relegate Stephen Rochford's side. In that scenario, both Mayo and Cavan would finish on six points, but the Breffni would stay up on the head-to-head ruling.

There's an outside chance that Kerry could drop to Division 2 - but Cavan on a scoring difference of -20 would have to shoot the lights out at the Hyde if they are to get above the Kingdom, assuming the pair finish level of points.

Dublin (9pts), Donegal (8pts), Monaghan (8pts) and Tyrone (7) are best placed to reach the final.

A draw would be enough to guarantee the Dubs a fifth consecutive appearance in the decider. However, if Monaghan were to put an end to Dublin's long unbeaten run and Donegal were to take the points in Castlebar, then the Ulster pair would contest the decider.

A win for Tyrone away to Kerry, coupled with defeats for Donegal and Monaghan would see Mickey Harte's side contest a first top-tier showdown since 2013.

A scenario where Donegal, Monaghan and Tyrone are level on points as of now favours Rory Gallagher's men on scoring difference.

Allianz FL Division 2

1400 Clare v Meath, Cusack Park

1400 Cork v Down, Páirc Uí Rinn

1400 Fermanagh v Derry, Brewster Park

1400 Galway v Kildare, Pearse Stadium

After their narrow win over Clare, Kildare booked their return to Division 1 in what was a successive promotion for Cian O'Neill's side.

Galway (9pts) will join them in the top flight in 2018 if they can get at least a point when the sides meet in Salthill.

Meath (7pts) know that a victory for them against Clare and a defeat for Galway will see them back in the top flight. The Royals defeated the Tribesmen by a point in Navan on 5 March.

Clare (5pts), Fermanagh (4pts), Down (4pts) and Derry (3pts) are all in the relegation mix.

Derry prop up the table and need both points from their visit to Fermanagh if they are to survive. Down, after a mid-campaign revival head south to Cork (6pts) on the back of two defeats. Another loss and they'll almost certainly be relegated.

Allianz FL Division 3

1400 Armagh v Tipperary, Athletic Grounds

1400 Antrim v Longford, Corrigan Park

1400 Louth v Sligo, Gaelic Grounds

1400 Offaly v Laois, O'Connor Park

Louth made it back-to-back promotions with a gutsy win over Tipperary last weekend.

Tipp (8pts) are still in the hunt for promotion but they must take both points from their trip to the Athletic Grounds to take on high-scoring Armagh (9pts). A draw will be enough for Kieran McGeeney's men to join the Wee County in Division 2 next year.

Any two from Sligo (5pts), Longford (4pts), Antrim (4pts), Laois (4pts) and Offaly (4pts) could make the dreaded drop, but it's most likely that the final outcome will be decided when Antrim host Longord and Offaly and Laois square off in the midlands derby. Quite simply, the winners in each game will be safe.

Allianz FL Division 4

1630 Leitrim v Waterford, Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada (Saturday)

1300 Westmeath v London, TEG Cusack Paek

1300 Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park

1500 Limerick v Wicklow, Newcastlewest

There is nothing to be decided there except the final placings. Both Westmeath and Wexford have already secured their promotion tickets. Carlow lead the chase to finish third.

ONLINE

Live blogs on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1300.

TV

Live coverage of Monaghan v Dublin on TG4 from 1330. Highlights of the day's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 from 2130.

RADIO

Live reports on all of the day's key games on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

WEATHER

Dry for most of Sunday, but with a risk of showers later on.