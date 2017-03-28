A survey of close to 5,000 club Gaelic Games players has shown that an unchangeable calendar is their most desired improvement in the sport.

Over 71% of players said it was their biggest priority, while just under half say that playing more games in the summer is important to them.

Four in 10 players chose “a defined holiday period” from the sport as something they would like to most see in the future.

As has previously been mooted, 60% are unhappy with the recently introduced Super 8 format for the inter-county football championship, albeit 27% said they were unsure of whether it was a good or bad change.

The survey was conducted by the Club Players Association.