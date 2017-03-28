The GAA has confirmed that there will be no change to the Allianz Hurling League until at least 2019, despite recent criticism regarding the quarter-finals structure.

Eyebrows have been raised at a system that allowed Offaly to sneak into the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals, where they will face Division 1 table toppers and reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary.

The Faithful County edged past the Kingdom and with other results going their way, they squeezed into the play-offs despite having lost all their previous four games and having a scoring difference of -39.

The top four teams in both Division 1A and 1B go into the play-offs, and first in 1A plays fourth in 1B, with Tipperary travelling to Tullamore on Sunday.

The GAA's director of games administration Feargal McGill however has told the Irish Independent that it is now too late for any possible changes to the structure for the 2018 campaign.

“Prior notice would have to have been given so teams knew what was at stake,” he said.

“It was established two years ago at Central Council that there would be no change for at least three years.

“We don’t anticipate change.”

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, Anthony Daly says a “system isn’t right” that can allow a struggling side like Offaly now take on the reigning All-Ireland champions.

“It can’t be right that the fourth team, winning one game just to get out of trouble and avoid the relegation final to go down to Division 2A, is in the quarter-finals," he said.

"They could be in for a right trimming"

“It might not be too pretty either.

“Luckily for them it’s in Tullamore and they might be able to tie it down a bit, but if Tipperary get into their stride, coming off the bit of the disappointment of a defeat to Cork, they could be in for a right trimming. I don’t think it does any good for anybody.”