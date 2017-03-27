Anthony Daly has criticised the system that allowed Offaly to sneak into the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals - and fears that they could be hammered by Tipperary on Sunday.

Offaly went into last Sunday’s final with the sole aim of beating Kerry so that they could avoid the relegation play-off having lost their four opening games.

They edged past the Kingdom and with other results going their way the Faithful County squeezed into the playoffs despite having just two points on the board and a scoring difference of -39.

The top four teams in both Division 1A and 1B go into the play-offs, with first in 1A playing the fourth in 1B. This means that All-Ireland champions Tipperary travel to Tullamore on Sunday.

“Well done to Kevin Ryan because Offaly looked to be in serious trouble after the whopping Galway gave to them the first day and Laois gave them another hiding then,” said Daly, speaking on RTÉ 2FM’s Game On.

“They were competitive against Wexford and dug out the win on Sunday, but that system isn’t right. It can’t be right that the fourth team, winning one game just to get out of trouble and avoid the relegation final to go down to Division 2A, is in the quarter-finals.

“It might not be too pretty either. Luckily for them it’s in Tullamore and they might be able to tie it down a bit, but if Tipperary get into their stride, coming off the bit of the disappointment of a defeat to Cork, they could be in for a right trimming. I don’t think it does any good for anybody.”

Daly won the inter-provincial championship with Munster last year

Daly favours a system that allows for an eight-team Division 1, rather than six teams apiece in Division 1A and 1B.

Speculation is mounting that the GAA will shortly announce such a move, but the former Dublin and Clare boss doesn’t think they can make the change without taking into account Limerick’s situation.

Limerick finished third in the second flight, which leaves them outside the elite eight.

“I’m not sure about announcing it now because of Limerick,” said Daly, who won two All-Irelands as a player with Clare and a Leinster and a League title as Dublin boss following a spell in charge of his native Clare.

“Nobody told them at the start of the year and maybe there should be a playoff between whoever loses the 1A relegation final between Clare and Dublin and the third team in 1B if they are changing the system.”