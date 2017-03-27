Kilkenny, Offaly, Galway, and Cork will all enjoy home advantage for their Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals, with all four games set for 4pm throw-ins on Sunday.

Counties toss for home advantage unless one team has hosted fewer games in the league, which is why the Cats will host Wexford at Nowlan Park and Laois will be at home to Kerry in the 1B relegation play-off.

Three of the quarter-finals will be played as part of attractive double-headers.

Galway's clash with Waterford will follow the Galway football team's pivotal Allianz Football League Division 2 match against Kildare in Pearse Stadium.

Cork's clash with Limerick will follow their football team's match against Down at Pairc Ui Rinn, while Offaly's clash with Tipperary will follow the football team's match against Laois at Tullamore.

The winners of the Tipperary/Offaly quarter-final will play the winners of Kilkenny/Wexford in the semi-finals, while the winners of the Cork/Limerick will play either Waterford or Galway.

Clare will have home advantage for the Division 1 relegation play-off against Dublin after winning their coin-toss.

That match will be played as part of a double-header after the football clash between Clare and Meath.

All of the Division 1 quarter-finals must finish on the day. If the teams are level at full-time, extra-time of two period of ten minutes will be played.

If the teams are still level, an additional two periods of five minutes each way will be played.

If the teams are still level after that, then a free-taking competition will decide the outcome. Each team will nominate five free-takers who must be chosen from players who have participated in the game, either in normal time or in one of the periods of extra-time.

Saturday 1 April

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Relegation Play-Off

Laois v Kerry, O’Moore Park, 7pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final

Antrim v Carlow, Páirc Esler, Newry, 3pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B Final

Meath v Wicklow, Parnell Park, 5pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A Final

Donegal v Tyrone, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 2pm

Sunday 2 April

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals

Offaly v Tipperary, O'Connor Park, Tullamore, 4pm

Cork v Limerick, Pairc Ui Rinn, 4pm

Galway v Waterford, Pearse Stadium, 4pm

Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 4pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A relegation play-off

Clare v Dublin, Cusack Park, Ennis, 4pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 3B Final

Warwickshire v Longford, Healy Park, Omagh, 1.30pm