Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston has unearthed more new players likely to play Championship hurling than any other manager in the Allianz League, says Jamesie O'Connor.

The Rebels recovered from the concession of two rapid-fire goals in the run-up to half-time to hold a four-point lead with a quarter of an hour to go against Tipperary in the final round of fixtures in the League yesterday and looked to be well on their way to victory.

The All-Ireland champions however reeled off six unanswered points before Patrick Horgan hit the the final score in a dramatic encounter to send the Rebels to a quarter-final clash with neighbours Limerick and condemn Michael Ryan’s side to their first defeat of the campaign.

Speaking on the RTÉ GAA podcast, O’Connor says things are looking bright for Cork after successive defeats to Dublin and Kilkenny earlier in the campaign and the impressive performances by newer members of the panel.

Shane Kingston has impressed in the Cork attack this season

Shane Kingston, absent yesterday through injury and Luke Meade have brought a cutting thrust up front, Dean Brosnan has staked his claim in the middle of the park, while Mark Coleman has impressed at wing-back since making his debut in the opening win over Clare.

Darragh Fitzgibbon and Bandon’s Michael Cahalane both saw more game time off the bench against the Premier County as survival was ensured and a quarter-final now to look forward to.

“There’s grounds for optimism heading into the Championship,” he said

"They maybe have found some of that consistency that certainly had been lacking in previous seasons"

“They have found arguably more players in the League that are likely to play Championship this year than arguably any other county.

“It was a really gutsy performance in Walsh Park a couple of weeks ago. They maybe have found some of that consistency that certainly had been lacking in previous seasons.

“The key for them is to build on it in the League quarter-finals.”