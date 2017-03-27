Brendan Devenney has told the RTÉ GAA Podcast that he was left "bumused" by Donegal tactically in 2016, but says he was wrong to write off Rory Gallagher and believes "anything is possible" this year for the developing group.

Gallagher is overseeing a period of transition for the 2012 All-Ireland champions, with a significant turnover in playing personnel from Jim McGuiness’ days, with younger players making their mark as many of the old guard call time on their inter-county careers.

Donegal bowed out meekly to Dublin in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-finals – and expectations outside the county have been low as the county seeks to blood in new talent.

They have however shown glimpses of real promise in the Allianz League and currently lie second in the table, one point behind Dublin with one round of fixtures remaining.

Speaking on the RTÉ GAA podcast, Devenney admitted he was baffled by some of the performances last year, but has full confidence in Gallagher and his promising crp of players.

“I’m going to be honest, I was really worried. I thought with young players coming in, there would have to be a lot of time given,” he said.

"I was completely wrong. Hats off to Rory Gallagher. What he was doing was planning a rejuvenation"

“Last year, tactically, I couldn’t understand what we were doing in a few of the games.

“You have to say, he knows what he is doing and he has a talented group of players.”

The former Donegal forward, who won a League title a decade ago, is full of optimism for the season ahead.

“Anything is possible with Donegal, they can certainly win Ulster,” he said.