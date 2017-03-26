Tyrone's defeat by Mayo in Omagh this weekend highlighted the Ulster side's problems in putting up the scores needed to win close games, according to former Cork All-Ireland winner Paddy Kelly.

Mickey Harte's men lost out when a stoppage-time Kevin McLoughlin point saw Tyrone taste defeat for the second week in a row, severely denting their hopes of playing in the Allianz League final.

And Kelly, speaking on RTÉ's League Sunday, believes that Tyrone's 'dour' style makes it difficult for them to come out on top when games get tight.

"It's a worry for them, again a close game and they weren't able to close it out," Kelly said.

"It was very similar to last year's All-Ireland quarter-final against Mayo, and unfortunately, the way Tyrone play, it's real dour stuff.

"It's numbers behind the ball and breaking fast, and they just don't seem to have the penetration up front to win those tight games."