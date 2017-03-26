Offaly's first win in Allianz HL Division 1B was enough to see them stay in the section as they accounted for Kerry at Austin Stack Park.

The Faithful prevailed on a 1-21 to 2-16 scoreline. The two points earned saw them draw level with Kerry and Laois in the table - but their superior scoring difference saw them advance.

Kerry were reduced to 14 men following the dismissal of Johnny Buckley in the opening half. Offaly led at the break 0-15 to 1-09 but the Kingdom drew level on more than a few occasions in the second period.

Stephen Quirke's goal late on proved decisive for Offaly to remain in 1B, while also booking a date with Tipperary in the Division 1 quarter-final.