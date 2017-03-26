Division 1B winners Wexford will face Kilkenny at Nowlan Park in the quarter-finals of Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League.

Davy Fitzgerald's men, who beat Laois to end their 1B campaign with a 100% record, could meet the Cats again in a Leinster semi-final but will have an early chance to test themselves against elite opposition.

Brian Cody's side saw off 14-man Dublin in Parnell Park. The Dubs must now overcome Clare in the relegation play-off to maintain their top-tier status.

Elsewhere, 1A table-toppers Tipperary will meet Offaly, who dodged the 1B play-off with a first league victory of the season over Kerry.

Tipp's conquerors Cork will meet Limerick while Waterford, who produced the comeback of the day when reeling in Clare, take on Galway.

The ties will all take place next weekend with venues and times to be confirmed tomorrow.

Counties toss for home advantage unless one team has hosted fewer games in the league, meaning Kilkenny will face Wexford at Nowlan Park and Laois will be at home to Kerry in the 1B relegation play-off.

#AllianzLeagues Hurling Division 1 quarter-finals

Tipperary v Offaly

Cork v Limerick

Waterford v Galway

Kilkenny v Wexford#GAA — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) March 26, 2017

The winners of the 2A final between Carlow and Antrim will be promoted while Armagh are relegated to 2B and will be replaced by 2B winners Meath or Wicklow.

Roscommon or Mayo will drop to 3A, where Donegal or Tyrone will take their place.

There is no relegation from 3A after Fingal's withdrawal but Warwickshire or Longford will be promoted from 3B.