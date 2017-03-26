Carlow and Antrim are through to Allianz HL Division 2A final.

The Leinster side easily saw off Armagh (who are relegated) by 4-24 to 0-11 at Dr Cullen Park and so maintained their unbeaten run this spring. Sean Brennan (2), Chris Nolan and Seamus Murphy got the goals for the victors.

Despite losing to Westmeath 0-20 to 1-1- the Saffrons progressed. They ended their campaign on seven points, as did Kildare, who came back to defeat London 1-24 to 2-14. The Ulster side, however, defeated the Lilywhites when the sides met last month.

In 2B, Meath and Wicklow met ahead of their date in the decider and it was the Royals who prevailed on 3-23 to 1-16 scoreline

Donegal and Tyrone will contest the 3A final. The pair finished on eight points and their superior scoring difference to Monaghan, also on eight saw them through.

In today's games, Donegal were too strong for Louth, winning 3-24 to 1-17, while Tyrone ran out 3-15 to 1-14 winners over the Farney.

We already knew before today's games that Longford and Warwickshire would battle it out for the 3B top prize.

Longford suffered a 3-17 to 1-14 loss away to Sligo, while Leitrim had six points to spare over Fermanagh.