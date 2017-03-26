David Burke inspired Galway to a final-round Allianz Hurling League win over Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

Burke hit five second-half points from play to ensure a second-place finish in Division 1B for the Tribesmen, who now play Waterford in the league quarter-finals. Limerick play Cork.

Limerick led 1-13 to 0-15 at half-time thanks to a 33rd-minute Cian Lynch goal, with Galway's Joe Canning hitting nine points and Shane Dowling seven for Limerick in the opening period.

The Treaty men were first to top speed and were 0-05 to 0-01 ahead at the end of the opening 10 minutes. Two Graeme Mulcahy points kept them four ahead at the end of the first quarter.

But Galway grew into the contest and David Burke, Cathal Mannion and Johnny Coen scores had the game level for the first time on 23 minutes, 0-08 apiece.

Limerick hit back with Dowling frees but six successive scores had Galway ahead for the first time on 32 minutes, 0-14 to 0-10.

Limerick responded with a Cian Lynch goal and Kyle Hayes and Dowling added to the green flag as Limerick brought a one-point lead to the break.

In the second half, though, Burke powered into the contest as he alternated between full forward and midfield, and he hit the first four points following the restart to move Galway 0-19 to 1-13 clear.

Dowling hit back for Limerick to level with 20 minutes to play but Limerick were to score just twice more in the closing stages.

Meanwhile, Galway had points from substitutes Shane Maloney, Niall Burke and Thomas Monaghan to secure the win.

Limerick: N Quaid; R English, R McCarthy, M Casey; D Byrnes, D Hannon, S Hickey (0-1); J Ryan, W O’Donoghue; S Dowling (0-11, 8f), G Hegarty (0-1), D Dempsey (0-1); C Lynch (1-1), K Hayes (0-1), G Mulcahy (0-2). Subs: B Nash for Mulcahy (53), T Morrissey for O’Donoghue (58), P Ryan for J Ryan (68), C Ryan for Hegarty (69), R Lynch for Dempsey (71).

Galway: C Callanan; S Loftus, J Hanbury, A Harte (0-1); P Mannion, G McInerney, A Touhy; J Coen (0-1), D Burke (0-6); J Canning (0-10, 6f, 1lineball), J Cooney, P Flaherty (0-1); C Mannion (0-2), J Flynn, P Brehony. Subs: P Killeen for Loftus (h-t), T Monaghan (0-1) for Flynn (h-t), S Maloney (0-2) for Flaherty (57).

Referee: J McGrath (Westmeath).