Kilkenny slipped through to the National Hurling League quarter-finals, but Dublin now face a play-off to avoid relegation from Division 1A following an engrossing Allianz Hurling League clash in Parnell Park today.

The Cats had an extra man for over 40 minutes after Dublin goalkeeper Gary Maguire was dismissed in the 30th minute but, despite being short-handed, the Dubs chased with all their might.

Defeat has left Dublin facing a relegation decider against Clare while Kilkenny will enjoy home advantage against Wexford in Nowlan Park next weekend.

"The players gave it everything, and I am very proud of them," insisted Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.

"We will have the Cuala players back this week and we will take on the Clare challenge with reasonable confidence."

Kilkenny made hay during the closing 17 minutes when they outscored their tiring opponents 0-7 to 0-2.

Top-scorer TJ Reid (10 points, five frees) did a lot of the late damage, as did lively newcomer Conor Martin, who finished with 1-5 from play, and Walter Walsh.

Dublin looked in trouble at half-time when 2-5 to 0-10 behind after playing with the wind and having keeper Maguire sent off.

The No 1 saw red following a wild pull across Liam Blanchfield as the latter scored the second Kilkenny goal.

That goal brought Kilkenny level at 2-3 to 0-9. An exchange of points between TJ Reid and Donal Burke (65) followed before Reid pointed from a free in the 35th minute, which divided the teams at the rest.

Earlier the scores had been level twice, at 1-2 to 0-5 and then 1-3 to 0-6 before the Dubs got on top. They hit three points without reply by Burke (2) and Chris Crummey, his second of the half, to charge 0-9 to 1-3 clear.

However, Kilkenny then worked a lovely move, with three players exchanging hand-passes before Blanchfield goaled and Maguire was red carded in the same incident.

The Cats burst into life in the second half with early points from Liam Blanchfield and Colin Fennelly (2-7 to 0-10), but Dublin hit back with a goal from Donal Burke after a fierce drive from Ryan O'Dwyer was blocked, to stay in the hunt.

By the end of the third quarter Kilkenny started to get on top and Reid, Martin and Liam Blanchfield put a hat-trick of points together to edge them 2-12 to 1-12 clear.

Dublin hit back for a pair of neat points from star man Chris Crummey and Ben Quinn to keep their hopes alive (2-12 to 1-14), but from there to the finish the Cats had much the better of the scoring exchanges.

SCORERS: Kilkenny - T.J. Reid (0-10, five frees, one 65); C. Martin (1-5); L. Blanchfield (1-2); C. Fennelly, W. Walsh, R. Hogan (0-1 each). Dublin - D. Burke (1-9, five frees, two 65s); C. Crummey (0-3); B. Quinn, R. O'Dwyer, C. Boland, N. McMorrow (0-1 each).

Kilkenny: E. Murphy; P. Murphy, P. Walsh, C. O'Shea; C. Fogarty, J. Cleere, S. Prendergast; P. Deegan, C. Buckley; C. Fennelly, W. Walsh, T.J. Reid; L. Blanchfield, R. Hogan, C. Martin. Subs: J. Holden for P. Walsh ht; P. Lyng for R. Hogan 51st min; K. Joyce for C. O'Shea (inj) 61st min;

Dublin: G. Maguire; F. O Riain Broin, E. O'Donnell, S. Barrett; C. Crummey, L. Rushe, C. MacGabhann; D. Fox, B. Quinn; E. Conroy, N. McMorrow, R. O'Dwyer; E. Dillon, D. Burke, C. Boland. Subs: C. Dooley for Conroy 30th min; F. Mac Gibb for Fox ht; R. McBride for Mac Gabhann 51st min; C. O'Sullivan for C. Boland 57th min; F. Whitely for B. Quinn 61st min

Referee: P. O'Dwyer (Carlow).