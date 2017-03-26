Patrick Horgan scored 15 points – including the late winner – as Cork booked their place in the quarter-finals of Division 1 of the Allianz HL following a tense and exciting tussle with All-Ireland champions Tipperary at Páirc Uí Rinn today.

While they led by two points at half-time, 0-14 to 2-06, Cork had shot 13 wides and that profligacy looked to have cost them as Tipperary made use of the wind to reel off six unanswered points and move 2-14 to 0-18 in front with 16 minutes of normal time remaining.

Cork refused to wilt though and two Horgan points and one from Luke Meade had them back in front. While Noel McGrath levelled again for Tipperary, three more for Horgan looked to have Cork safe but Séamus Callanan kicked his second goal to the net to level for Tipp as injury-time dawned.

When Horgan put Cork ahead once more, Tipp sub Ronan Maher looked to have secured a draw for Michael Ryan’s side with a sideline cut but, in the 74th minute, Horgan was on hand to score the winner, giving Cork a quarter-final tie with Limerick.

Darragh Fitzgibbon, an early sub for Conor Lehane, was impressive as Cork pushed on in the first half after the first ten points were equally shared.

Horgan’s frees were important, with Alan Cadogan also on target, as Cork opened up a 0-12 to 0-06 lead after 32 minutes, but Tipp were lurking with intent.

While Damien Cahalane got a good block on a John McGrath shot, Callanan was able to send the rebound to the net and then, after Séamus Harnedy’s reply for Cork, McGrath netted from Callanan’s pass.

Fitzgibbon put Cork two ahead at the break and Harnedy extended it on the resumption, but Cork needed a good Anthony Nash save to deny Tommy Heffernan on 38 minutes. Fitzgibbon and Horgan put them five ahead in the aftermath of that, but Tipp were gaining the ascendancy.

The champions would reel Cork in, but it proved to be temporary and the Rebels had the strong finish required.

CORK: A Nash; S McDonnell, D Cahalane, C Spillane; C Joyce, M Ellis, M Coleman; L McLoughlin, D Brosnan; B Cooper, C Lehane (0-01 free), L Meade (0-01); P Horgan (0-15, 0-10 frees, 0-01 65), S Harnedy (0-02), A Cadogan (0-02).

Subs: D Fitzgibbon (0-05) for Lehane (7, injured), B Lawton for Brosnan (42), M Cahalane for Cadogan (62).

TIPPERARY: D Gleeson; M Cahill, J Barry, J Meagher; W Ryan, T Hamill, P Maher (0-02); S Curran, K Bergin; D McCormack (0-02), N O’Meara, J Forde (0-01); S Callanan (2-06, 0-04 frees, 0-01 65), J McGrath (1-01), T Heffernan.

Subs: N McGrath for Curran (45), P Flynn (0-01) for Heffernan (45), B Heffernan for Bergin (54), J O’Dwyer for O’Meara (62), R Maher (0-01 sideline) for Ryan (70).

Referee: B Gavin (Offaly).