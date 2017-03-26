Louth leap-frogged Tipperary in Division 3 with a four-point win at Semple Stadium to secure promotion, while Westmeath are out of the bottom tier after demolishing Wexford in Division 4.

The Wee County travelled to Thurles level on points on with their hosts after just one defeat to date, and battled back from a two-point interval deficit, Tipperary leading 0-06 to 0-04 with six different scorers.

Andy McDonnell levelled proceedings in the 52nd minute and Louth never trailed from that point on, Conal McKeever rounding off a fine day’s work for the visitors.

The other promotion spot will be taken by Tipperary or Armagh, with the sides meeting in a winner-takes-all clash at the Athletic Grounds next weekend.

At the other end of the table, Offaly registered a timely win in a 2-14 to 2-10 over Sligo at Markievicz Park.

The Faithful County registered their second win of the campaign which means two from Sligo, Longford, Antrim, Laois and Offaly will drop down to Division 4 after the final round of fixtures next weekend.

In Division 4, Westmeath joined Wexford in securing promotion from the bottom tier after demolishing the Yellowbellies today.

The visitors tore into the contest and led Wexford 1-18 to 0-04 at the interval.

Seamus McEnaney’s side needed a good start after the resumption, but Westmeath struck for their second goal after just 20 seconds and coasted home 3-24 to 0-09.

John Heslin top-scored for the victors with 1-10 as the Lake County bounced back from three successive relegations.

Struggling London rallied towards the end of their visit to Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, but first-half goals from James Rooney and an Emlyn Mulligan penalty set them on their way to a 2-16 to 2-15 win.

Carlow claimed their third win of the campaign as they eased to victory away to Wicklow, Shane O'Neill claiming the only goal of the game in the 62nd minute at Aughrim.

Division 3 results

Sligo 2-10 Offaly 2-14

Tipperary 0-12 Louth 0-16

Division 4 results

Leitrim 2-16 London 0-15

Wexford 0-09 Westmeath 3-24

Wicklow 0-11 Carlow 1-18