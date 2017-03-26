Three second-half goals moved 14-man Galway to the cusp of promotion to Division One after a seven-year absence, while Down's relegation fate will be settled on the final day.

Two goals inside a minute from Eamonn Brannigan (a penalty) and Shane Walsh early in the second half put Galway in control but a straight red card after 45 minutes for defender Declan Kyne for an off the ball foul on Barry O'Hagan, gave Down hope of rescuing the game and possibly their Division Two status.

O'Hagan found the net in the 49th minute to give the home side real momentum in Pairc Esler, but they needed a second goal which Ryan Johnston almost got when he burst through the space, Rory Lavelle making a superb save for Galway.

The Tribesmen soaked up the pressure and counter-attacked really well, Gary Sice picking off a couple of fine scores on the break to take the sting out of Down's challenge.

The third Galway goal killed it. They were awarded a second penalty when Gary O'Donnell was upended in the square.

Down's sub goalkeeper Marc Reid, who came on when Michael Cunningham was black-carded in the first penalty incident, parried Brannigan's initial shot but tapped home the rebound.

Down, conscious scoring difference could yet be crucial, battled to the end with Darragh O'Hanlon tapping over three late points to take his personal tally to 0-08.

The sides were level six times in a competitive and lively first half which ended 0-8 apiece.

Galway dominated the kickouts and took the initiative with early points from Barry McHugh and Shane Walsh in the opening three minutes and they had their noses in front for most of the opening half with Shane Walsh hitting three fine scores from play.

Down stayed with them, however, punishing Galway's over-elaboration in the final third.

Caolan Mooney nailed two great long-range points with the outside of the boot while O'Hanlon was on target from frees and play.

All the drama came in the third quarter with a flurry of goals and cards.

Gary Sice was fouled by 'keeper Cunningham, who was sent off, and Brannigan's shot beat his replacement Reid low to his left.

Good vision from Sean Armstrong set up Shane Walsh for a second Galway goal within 60 seconds. His reverse pass into the centre was met by the unmarked Walsh whose low shot went through a sea of legs to put Galway 2-08 to 0-08 ahead after 41 minutes.

Kyne's red soon after gave Down hope and O'Hagan's goal, after taking a high catch and out-foxing two defenders, had them back in it.

But three points was as close as they got and Lavelle's point-blank save from Johnston lifted Galway again, with Brannigan's 68th minute goal moving Kevin Walsh's side close to promotion.

Scorers for Down – D O'Hanlon 0-08 (5f), B O'Hagan 1-00, C Mooney 0-02, R Johnston 0-02, S Millar 0-01

Scorers for Galway – E Brannigan 2-01 (one pen), S Walsh 1-03, G Sice 0-03 (1f), B McHugh 0-03 (2f, one '45'), G O'Donnell 0-02, D Kyne 0-01, M Farragher 0-01, P Conroy 0-01 (f)

DOWN: M Cunningham; R McAleenan, B McArdle, D O'Hagan; D O'Hanlon, C McGovern, C Mooney; A Carr, P Turley; K McKernan, C Maginn, J Murphy; S Millar, B O'Hagan, R Johnston

Subs: M Reid for Cunningham (BC, 39), C Magee for Carr (47), J Johnston for Murphy (50), P Devlin for Millar (55), J Flynn for Mooney (BC, 70)

GALWAY: R Lavelle; D Wynne, D Kyne, C Sweeney; G O'Donnell, M Farragher, J Heaney; P Conroy, F O Curraoin; T Flynn, S Walsh, E Brannigan; G Sice, B McHugh, S Armstrong

Subs: L Silke for Wynne (39), M Lundy for Armstrong (52), D Cummins for Walsh (68), G Bradshaw for McHugh (70), R Steede for Brannigan (70)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)