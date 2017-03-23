Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has made two changes for the Allianz Football Division One clash with Mayo at Omagh, with a couple of further positional switches.

The Red Hand are one of four teams sitting on seven points, but will hope to bounce back from last weekend’s comprehensive defeat to Ulster rivals Donegal for Sunday’s clash (throw-in 3pm).

Niall Morgan is recalled in goals in place of Mickey O’Neill, while Pádraig Hampsey gets the nod at corner back in place of Cathal McShane.

In the half-backline, Tiernan McCann and Rory Brennan switch wings, while the half-forward line is also reshuffled, with Niall Sludden handed the 11 jersey and Kieran McGeary lining up at wing-forward.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Pádraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Rory Brennan, Justin McMahon, Tiernan McCann; Colm Cavanagh, Declan McClure; Kieran McGeary, Niall Sludden, Peter Harte; Mark Bradley, Sean Cavanagh, Mattie Donnelly.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has named Diarmuid Murtagh in the starting line-up for Saturday’s clash with Dublin at Croke Park (throw-in 7pm).

Murtagh appeared as a sub against Kerry and Monaghan after a long lay-off with an injury and has been named at full-forward against the reigning League and All-Ireland champions.

McStay retains faith in Gary Patterson and Thomas Corcoran who both made their debut starts for Roscommon against Monaghan last weekend, while John McManus returns after missing last week’s defeat through suspension.

There are a number of switches as the Rssies seek a first League win, with Seán McDermott moving into full-back, David Murray switching to wing-back and Ciarán Murtagh moving from the inside line to centre-forward.

Roscommon: Darren O'Malley; David Murray, Sean Mullooly, Niall McInerney; Sean McDermott, John McManus, Ronan Stack; Thomas Corcoran, Tadhg O'Rourke; Gary Patterson, Ciarán Murtagh, Enda Smith; Donie Smith, Diarmuid Murtagh, Conor Devaney