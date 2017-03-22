It's the penultimate round of games in the 2017 league and there's still an awful lot to play for in each of the four divisions, writes James McMahon.

SATURDAY 25 MARCH

Connacht U21FC semi-final

1700 Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium

Allianz FL Division 1

1900 Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park

Roscommon have lost eight league games on the trot and few are giving them any chance of derailing Dublin in their quest to set a record of 35 matches unbeaten.

Rossies boss Kevin McStay is, however, accentuating the positives. Speaking to RTÉ Sport after the loss to Monaghan he said: "The two matches left, to the outsider might look like dead rubbers, but I can assure you they are not to us. We are going in to get as much out of the division before we say goodbye to it.

"Morale is very good and we have a very good spirit. They are young and enthusiastic, and they are learning tough lessons in this difficult, difficult division.

"National League football is at such a high standard, it's close to championship and nearly higher than it now at this stage. They are tough lessons but I have no sense that we are going to back away from what's ahead of us this summer."

A victory here for Jim Gavin's men will push a step closer towards a fifth consecutive final appearance where they will be looking to complete a quintet of titles.

Allianz FL Division 3

1900 Armagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds

1900 Laois v Longford, O'Moore Park

Armagh are a point behind joint leaders Tipperary and Louth in the standings and with the latter pair down to meet in Thurles, there is a chance here for Kieran McGeeney's men to occupy one of the promotion places this weekend.

The Orchard County are the league's top scorers and have certainly found their groove since their defeat to Laois on 11 February.

Antrim picked up their second win of the campaign last weekend as they bid to avoid an instant return to the fourth tier.

Laois prop up the section on two points and know that if they fail to beat Longford at home, then the drop from Division 2 to 4 in successive seasons will be the most likely outcome of their spring endeavours.

Allianz FL Division 4

1900 Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field

SUNDAY 26 MARCH

Allianz FL Division 1

1400 Cavan v Kerry, Breffni Park

1500 Tyrone v Mayo, Healy Park

1500 Donegal v Monaghan, Ballyshannon

Cavan boosted their chances of survival with their win over Mayo. In saying that they may still have to beat Kerry and Roscommon if they are to survive.

Kerry for their part, will probably rue the fact that they could not keep Dublin at bay at the death last Saturday and the failure to garner the two points may ultimately be costly in the pursuit of a top-two finish.

There are more than a few alarm bells ringing in Mayo after successive losses against Dublin and Cavan. They'll be nothing easy for them at Healy Park against a Tyrone side who were well off the pace against Donegal the last day.

And what of Rory Gallagher's Donegal?. Well the report card so far has much to compliment it as Gallagher looks to develop a team very much in his own name.

Monaghan are also going well and progress for them would be getting to a league final.

Allianz FL Division 2

1500 Derry v Cork, Celtic Park

1500 Down v Galway, Pairc Esler

1500 Meath v Fermanagh, Páirc Tailteann

1515 Kildare v Clare, Newbridge

Kildare will clinch promotion if they beat Clare in Newbridge. The counties met last year in Division 3 with the Lilywhites winning the group game by five points. However, Clare, who were also promoted, gained revenge in the final, winning by 2-17 to 1-19.

Galway are well-placed to end their six-season stay in Division 2 as they head to Newry to take on Down.

Meath (5pts) can still get into the promotion zone if they beat Fermanagh (4pts) and Galway lose to Down.

Derry (3pts) have dropped to the bottom of the table after being hit for 5-15 by Galway last Sunday and are now in real danger of being relegated. They host Cork (4pts) on Sunday in what is a crucial clash for both.

The Rebels, who dropped into second tier last season, also have relegation worries. They have won only one of five games (v Fermanagh, while picking up their two other points in draws with Galway and Meath). They lost to Clare and Kildare.

Allianz FL Division 3

1500 Sligo v Offaly, Markievicz Park

1500 Tipperary v Louth, Semple Stadium

All eyes will be on the top-of-the-table clash in Thurles as Tipperary host Louth. The prize for the winner will be most likely a promotion ticket.

Tipp have won three games on the trot since their defeat to Sligo, while Louth must dust themselves down after a heavy loss to Armagh.

Offaly are in real danger of making the drop. They have only two points so far and need something from their visit to a Sligo side who have been a bit up and down so far.

Allianz FL Division 4

1300 Leitrim v London, Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada

1300 Wexford v Westmeath, Innovate Wexford

1500 Wicklow v Carlow, Aughrim

Westmeath will be promoted if they take a point off Wexford (already promoted), while Carlow need to beat Wicklow to have any chance of staying in the promotion chase.

