Mayo great Cora Staunton says ladies games needs to be played alongside men's more often after it was announced that her team's Lidl NFL clash with Dublin will precede Saturday's Allianz Football League meeting of Dublin and Roscommon at Croke Park.

The game, which throws in at 5pm, will be the first ladies league game at the Jones Road venue.

"It's a great way to promote our game and get more people watching it, get them in front of big matches like Dublin and Roscommon," she told RTÉ Sport.

"Trying to get ladies and men's football on on the same day, no matter where it is, is very important.

"We've had times when we've been playing the same team as the Mayo men on the same day, or following day, in different venues, which is madness in my eyes.

"We need to be seeing this regularly, that the ladies matches are being played ahead of the men's matches."

Staunton, who is back for an incredible 23rd season in the Green and Red, admits that the separate administration of the ladies and men's games makes co-promotion more difficult and would like to see them amalgamate.

"A lot people wouldn't realise that the LGFA and GAA are separate organisations," she said.

"There has been work done by both sides to maybe try and get the organisations under the one umbrella, which I think would be very important down the line.

"I'd love to see a day where the ladies All-Ireland final precedes the men's and that the two games share the big day.

"I know that's a long way away but it's what ladies football should be striving for."

The four-time All-Ireland winner hasn't played for Mayo at HQ since their All-Ireland quarter-final victory over Kerry in 2008.

"It's just under nine years since we've been back in Croke Park," she said.

"It's lovely for the team to get back there and play.

"Only myself and two or three others from our team have played in Croke Park so it's a big deal for the girls who have never got a chance to play there."

Dublin and Mayo face each other for the first time since Sinéad Aherne’s last-minute free sent the Dubs into an All-Ireland decider.

The sides have had contrasting starts to their league campaigns; Dublin are on course for a semi-final spot while Mayo are not yet safe from relegation.

"It's been a slow enough start for Mayo in the league," concedes Staunton. "A few of us older girls came back in late January.

"We're happy with the way we're going. Obviously the league is important but the big one is championship.

"The first time we'll meet Dublin since the All-Ireland semi-final last year so I'm sure there'll be a bit of bite in it.

"It's two points we badly need and we're looking forward to it."