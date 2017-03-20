Despite battling back from nine points down to force a draw with Cork, Meath manager Andy McEntee was still unhappy at the inconsistent nature of his side's performance in Sunday's Allianz FL Division 2 encounter.

The Royals sit on five points in the table, three behind leaders Kildare with two games to go.

McEntee, while feeling that the tally should be greater, was ultiamtely more concerned as to why it took his troops so long to awake from their slumber at Páirc Uí Rinn..

"Frustration, utter frustration from a very poor, very inept first half to a good period in the second half," was McEntee's reaction to RTÉ Sport.

"Why do we have to wait for the situation to be at a low point before we start to apply ourselves?

"As a group, it's something we have go to work on. In fairness it's something that Meath football has struggled with for a while.

"At 15-6 down, I'd have ripped your arm off for a draw.

"A point down with 12 minutes to go I'd have taken your head off If you said we were going to draw.

"It was up and down within the game - a bit like our season so far."