Mattie McGleenan was bursting with pride after Cavan's shock defeat of Mayo in Castlebar and said his charges learned from past mistakes to carve out a sweet victory.

Gearoid McKiernan's goal just before half-time proved the catalyst for a strong second-half showing from the underdogs, who kicked on to a 1-14 to 0-15 win.

It gave their survival hopes a huge shot in the arm while also throwing Mayo's safety into doubt, with McGleenan talking up a crucial "change of mindset".

"Last week against Tyrone we played for 35 minutes," he told RTE Sport.

"We talked all week about how we needed to change that mindset.

"I thought the goal just before half-time was a real breather for us. We took the lessons that we learned from last week and we took it out on to the field in the second half.

"For once we got the bounce of the ball, and it's a fabulous result. I'm so proud of the lads."

A dejected Stephen Rochford agreed McKiernan's effort was pivotal as his side struggled to regain a real foothold on a hugely disappointing afternoon.

"Ultimately giving the goal away before half-time allowed Cavan the momentum going into the second half," he said.

"Obviously playing with the strong breeze we were made put on the run."