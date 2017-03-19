Sean Quigley's accuracy from dead balls gave Fermanagh a fighting chance of staying in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League.

The full-forward hit 0-08 against Clare, including five frees and two '45's, in Brewster Park as Fermanagh bounced back from three straight defeats to move off the bottom of the table.

The sides were level four times in the opening half with Fermanagh leading 0-08 to 0-07 at the break.

Fermanagh had six different scorers from play in the opening half and recovered from the early blow of losing Tomas Corrigan to a calf injury after just eight minutes.

Clare relied mostly on frees with Eoin Cleary and David Tubridy scoring all their first-half points between them, Cleary with 0-05 (four frees) before the break.

Knowing they needed a win to stand any hope of avoiding relegation, Fermanagh came out with renewed purpose at the start of the second half and scored three points in a row, Eddie Courtney and Aidan Breen from play to take a healthy 0-11 to 0-07 lead.

Clare, who should have been full of confidence after beating Cork last time out, offered little resistance in the second half against the wind.

But they did hit 1-01 in a two-minute spell to cancel out Fermanagh's early second-half scores.

Keelan Sexton palmed a goal to the net after 46 minutes and Tubridy's free levelled matters at 0-11 to 1-08.

Fermanagh, who leaked four goals last time out against Kildare, responded brilliantly to the setback and scored the next five points in a row.

Quigley struck the ball superbly off the ground to land two '45's and a monster free to stretch the home side clear.

He could have had at least one goal, Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes coming off his line smartly to block Quigley's low shot with his legs.

Aidan Breen scored three second-half points while Barry Mulrone had a hand in most of Fermanagh's attacks with Pete McGrath's side finishing strongly ahead of next week's crucial trip to relegation rivals Meath.

Scorers - Fermanagh: S Quigley 0-08 (5f, two '45's), A Breen 0-03, E Courtney, B Mulrone 0-02 each, P McCusker, R Jones, T Corrigan 0-01 each

Clare: E Cleary 0-05 (3f), D Tubridy 0-04 (2f), K Sexton 1-00, J Malone 0-01

Fermanagh: T Treacy; M Jones, C Cullen, K Connor; C Murphy; B Mulrone, A Breen; E Donnelly, L Cullen; P McCusker, R Jones, R Lyons: E Courtney, S Quigley, T Corrigan

Subs: E McManus for Corrigan (8), D McCusker for Murphy (48), J McMahon for Lyons (50), D Keenan for McManus (57), T McCaffrey for Courtney (70), C Beacom for P McCusker (70)

Clare: J Hayes; M McMahon, K Harnett, J Hayes; L Markham, G Kelly, D Ryan; C O'Connor, G Brennan; C O'Dea, K Sexton, S Brennan; E Cleary, D Tubridy, J Malone

Subs: D Egan for O'Dea (53), E Collins for John Hayes (62), S Malone for Cleary (64), D Nagle for Ryan (65)

Referee: Marty Duffy (Sligo)