Tipperary fought back to defeat Offaly at Semple Stadium and move top of the Allianz Division Three, while there were wins elsewhere for Longford, Antrim and Armagh.

Tipperary began the day two points adrift of Louth, but the Wee County’s defeat to Armagh and a strong second half performance sees them move to the summit, though they were made to work for it by rock-bottom Offaly.

The Faithful County goaled early, and while Robbie Kiely also raised a green flag, it was the visitors who led by two at the break.

Michael Quinlivan’s 46th minute put Tipp ahead and hit the last three scores of the game to win out 2-15 to 2-11.

First half goals from veteran Ciarán McKeever and Niall Rowland laid the foundation for Armagh as Louth fell to their first League defeat in Drogheda

Leading by five points at the interval, Niall Grimley and Jamie Clarke pressed home their advantage, with Clarke’s late penalty sealing a 3-15 to 0-11 victory.

In blustery conditions at Corrigan Park, Antrim held on for a two-point win over Laois.

With a strong breeze at their backs, the Saffrons held a slender lead at the break courtesy of a CJ McGourty goal.

The visitors were level with 15 minutes remaining, but Antrim dug deep for their second League win on a scoreline of 1-10 to 0-11.

In the other game, Longford dented Sligo’s promotion ambitions with a 0-16 to 2-07 win at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Two of Sligo’s first three scores were goals, but still found themselves a point in arrears at the interval.

The sides scored 10 points between them in the second half as the home side had three points to spare at the final whistle.

Allianz Football League Division 3 results

Antrim 1-10 Laois 0-11

Longford 0-16 Sligo 2-07

Louth 0-11 Armagh 3-15

Offaly 2-11 Tipperary 2-15