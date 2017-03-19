Monaghan 2-17 Roscommon 1-13

Monaghan's Allianz football League title challenge remains on track following a Jack McCarron-inspired victory in Inniskeen, a result that leaves Roscommon staring relegation in the face.

McCarron finished with 1-07 including the 53rd minute goal that all-but secured the win while substitute Owen Duffy kicked 1-01.

The result leaves Malachy O'Rourke's side on seven points at the head of affairs in Division 1 alongside Dublin, Donegal and Tyrone with ties against Donegal and Dublin to come.

But Roscommon remain rooted to the bottom after five losses from five and are all-but certain of returning to Division 2 football.

It won't get any easier for Kevin McStay's crew next Saturday evening either when they play record-chasing Dublin at Croke Park.

Monaghan began the day eyeing joint top spot though searching for momentum after their Round 4 defeat to Tyrone, their first reversal of the campaign.

They met a Roscommon side scrapping for their lives and a gulf in quality was apparent as Monaghan were on top throughout.

Monaghan's Dessie ward with Niall McInerney of Roscommon

Conor McManus opened the scoring and the hosts stretched their lead with back-to-back free conversions from McCarron.

Monaghan played a counter attacking game and Roscommon struggled with the Farney's incisive breaks out of defence, often resorting to fouls which free-taker McCarron punished.

The full-forward helped himself to six first-half points, five of those arriving from placed balls.

Shane Carey, Dessie Ward and Darren Hughes were on the mark too as Monaghan finished the half strong to take a 0-12 to 0-08 interval lead.

The late surge of scores was in response to a period of dominance from Roscommon who reeled off four points without reply between the 18th and 25th minutes to level the game.

Monaghan defended in large numbers and will be disappointed that Roscommon broke through on a number of occasions with Ciaran Murtagh, Donie and Enda Smith all causing trouble.

Roscommon unloaded their bench at half-time with Ultan Harney, Paddy Brogan and Ronan Stack all introduced but to little effect.

Monaghan led 0-14 to 0-10 after a forgettable third quarter but burst into life again for the final 20 minutes or so and killed the game with 53rd and 60th minute goals.

Monaghan's Conor McManus evades Sean McDermott

McCarron got the first after great work down the right by Darren Hughes and Duffy grabbed the second after a neat one-two with McManus.

Roscommon clawed back a consolation goal late on when sub Harney put through Tadhg O'Rourke with a quick free but the result was long since beyond doubt.

Monaghan: R Beggan; F Kelly (0-01), D Wylie, R Wylie; R McAnespie, N McAdam, K O'Connell; D Hughes (0-01), K Hughes; G Doogan, S Carey (0-01), K Duffy; J McCarron (1-07, 0-05f), C McManus (0-04, 0-02f), D Ward (0-02).

Subs: O Duffy (1-01) for Carey (47), C McCarthy for McAnespie (51), V Corey for K Duffy (62), O Coyle for D Wylie (62), B Greenan for D Hughes (65), S Gollogly for O'Connell (66).

Roscommon: D O'Malley; S McDermott, T Featherston, N McInerney; G Patterson (0-01), S Mullooly, D Murray; T Corcoran, T O'Rourke (1-00); F Cregg, C Devaney (0-02), E Smith (0-01); C Murtagh (0-06, 0-05f), D Smith (0-02), C Connolly.

Subs: U Harney for Cregg (h/t), P Brogan for Featherston (h/t), R Stack for Patterson (h/t), D Murtagh (0-01, 0-01f) for Connolly (50), C Compton for Smith (55), S Killoran for Corcoran (63).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).