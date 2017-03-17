James O'Donoghue is out of Kerry's Allianz Football League showdown with Dublin in Tralee on Saturday night.

The Kingdom will look to stop Jim Gavin's All-Ireland champions from equalling an unbeaten record set by the Kerry class of 1933 when they square off at Austin Stack Park.

The Dubs haven't been beaten in league or championship in 33 games; their last defeat coming in March 2015, a Killarney league loss to their opponents tomorrow.

Kerry will go to battle without their 26-year-old corner-forward through.

Mark Griffin comes in to the hosts' defence in place of Paul Murphy, who moves up to the half-forward line to fill the void left by O'Donoghue, while Adrian Spillane replaces Barry John Keane.

Kerry: Brendan Kealy; Shane Enright, Mark Griffin, Ronan Shanahan; Peter Crowley (Capt), Tadhg Morley, Killian Young; David Moran, Jack Barry; Adrian Spillane, Paul Murphy, Donnchadh Walsh; Kevin McCarthy, Paul Geaney, Jack Savage

Subs: Brian Kelly, Barry John Keane, Jonathan Lyne, Anthony Maher, Stephen O’Brien, Darran O’Sullivan, Michael Geaney, Bryan Sheehan, Cathal Ó Lúing, Denis Daly, Gavin Crowley, Conor Keane

Donal Vaughan

The Mayo team to face Cavan in their top-tier football clash at Elverys MacHale Park on Sunday at 2pm shows four changes to the team that was defeated by Dublin two weeks ago.

All-star defender Brendan Harrison along Danny Kirby, Conor O'Shea & Conor Loftus all come into the starting team with Stephen Coen, Jason Gibbons, Diarmuid O'Connor & Evan Regan all dropping out.

This weekend will be Donal Vaughan’s 90th appearance in competitive action for Mayo having made his debut against Derry in 2009.

Mayo: David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Keith Higgins, Paddy Durcan; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Donal Vaughan; Tom Parsons, Danny Kirby; Fergal Boland, Cillian O'Connor (capt); Conor O'Shea, Kevin McLoughlin, Andy Moran, Conor Loftus