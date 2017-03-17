SATURDAY 18 MARCH

Allianz FL Division 1

1900 Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey

1900 Kerry v Dublin, Austin Stack Park

A rivalry that first saw real expression in the 1950s became something that transcended sport in the 1970s.

Ahead of Kerry and Dublin locking horns again in Tralee on Saturday evening, there is a stat from the 1930s that adds even more intrigue.

Across the years 1932 and 1933, the Kingdom went 34 matches unbeaten, a run that ended when Cavan prevailed in the '33 All-Ireland semi-final. Dublin head south this weekend with the intention of matching Kerry's record from eight decades ago.

Records are there to be broken, but Éamonn Fitzmaurice's would love to deny the Dubs in this instance. It was the Green and Gold who inflicted the last competitive defeat (league and championship) on Jim Gavin's side on 1 March 2015.

That encounter was a feisty affair, as both sides finished with 14 men and referee Eddie Kinsella brandished 12 cards of various colours.

Saturday's game, before a packed house will hopefully see fewer cards and be a reminder of the high quality games that these teams served up in the '13 and '16 All-Ireland semi-finals.

A win for Kerry would see them draw level with Dublin on six points, a triumph for the latter would leave them well placed to go on and reach a fifth consecutive league final.

Donegal and Tyrone have also built up an intriguing rivalry over the last few seasons in the championship.

Donegal held the upper hand for the most part until the Red Hand finally got their noses in front when it mattered most in last season’s Ulster final.

It's been a satisfactory league so far for Rory Gallagher's as he blends the old with the new. A win on Saturday evening would see them draw level with Tyrone on seven points.

Mickey Harte's side, while not setting the world on fire after wins over Monaghan and Cavan, will have designs on reaching a top tier decider. Surviving this test will leave them in good order, with games against Mayo and Kerry to come.

Allianz FL Division 2

1900 Down v Kildare, Páirc Esler

The landscape is a lot brighter in Down after wins over Meath and Derry and victory here will have them as genuine promotion candidates. Kildare, after losing late on against Derry, bounced back when putting four goals past Fermanagh.

Allianz FL Division 4

1930 Carlow v Waterford, Netwatch Cullen Park

SUNDAY 19 MARCH

Allianz FL Division 1

1400 Mayo v Cavan, MacHale Park

1400 Monaghan v Roscommon, Inniskeen

Mayo (4 points) and Cavan (one point) meet in the league for the first time since 2003. The Breffnimen are seeking their first win in this year’s Allianz League, having lost to Dublin, Donegal and Tyrone, with their only point coming in a draw against Monaghan.

Stephen Rochford's side will be looking to recover from the horror show that was the defeat to Dublin a fortnight ago.

After two seasons in the top flight, Roscommon would seem to be heading for the exit door and a defeat to the Monaghan will edge them closer to the drop. .

Allianz FL Division 2

1400 Cork v Meath, Páirc Uí Rinn

1400 Fermanagh v Clare, Brewster Park

1400 Galway v Derry, Tuam Stadium

Galway lost their unbeaten record in their last game when they were edged out by Meath but are still in second place (on scoring difference ahead of Clare) as they prepare to take on Derry (3 points) in Tuam.

Cork were fancied for a quick return to Division 1 after being relegated at the end of last season but have taken only three of a possible eight points, leaving them in sixth place. They are a point adrift of Meath, who have won two and lost two games.

Clare, who were promoted from Division 3 for this year’s campaign, have done very well at the higher level, taking five of eight points, a tally they will hope to increase against bottom-of-the-table Fermanagh (2 points).

Allianz FL Division 3

1400 Antrim v Laois, Corrigan Park

1400 Longford v Sligo, Glennon Bros Pearse Park

1400 Louth v Armagh, Gaelic Grounds

1400 Offaly v Tipperary, O'Connor Park

Louth remain on track for a successive promotion. In fact they have lost once in the league since they dropped down to the fourth tier in 2015.

The Wee County host third-placed Armagh, who have won two, drawn one and lost once so far.

After reaching last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, Tipperary were fancied to be strong promotion contenders this year and so is has proved.

They are in second place behind Louth on six points as they prepare to take on Offaly, who have dropped to the bottom of the table on scoring difference after losing to Armagh by 30 points in the last round. It's fair to say that Pat Flanagan is under a bit of pressure after that hammering.

Tipperary accounted for the Faithful by 2-11 to 0-12 in last year’s league.

Offaly’s neighbours, Laois are also in relegation trouble after losing three of four games and are now at risk of dropping from Divisions 2 to 4 in successive seasons.

They play Antrim, who are also on two points but with a one-point better scoring difference.

It’s Longford v Sligo in the fourth game, with the westerners on five points, three ahead of the Leinster men.

Allianz FL Division 4

1300 Wexford v London, Innovate Wexford Park

1400 Limerick v Leitrim, Newcastlewest

1400 Westmeath v Wicklow, TEG Cusack Park

Wexford could be promoted if they beat London and Waterford and Leitrim (both are on four points) fail to take full points.

Westmeath (7 points), who are also well-placed to return to Division 3 at the first attempt, have home advantage against Wicklow (one win from four games).

Obviously, Waterford and Leitrim will be hoping for wins over Carlow and Limerick respectively and for the top two to slip up.

ONLINE

Live blogs on RTE.ie/the News Now app from 1830 on Saturday and 1300 on Sunday

ON TV

Saturday

Kerry v Dublin live on eir Sport 2 HD from 1900 Donegal v Tyrone live on eir Sport 2 HD from 1900 Down v Kildare live on eir Sport 1 from 1900

Sunday

Mayo v Cavan live on TG4 from 1330 Monaghan v Roscommon deferred on TG4 from 1545

Highlights of all the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 from 2130

All live and deferred games on GAAGO

ON RADIO

Live commentary of Kerry v Dublin and updates on Donegal v Tyrone and Down v Kildare on Saturday Sports Extra on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1900. Updates and reports on all of Sunday's games on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400

WEATHER

Saturday: Some sunny spells but mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain. A little milder with temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh westerly winds. Sunday: A very windy day with some heavy showers likely. Temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in strong to gale force southwesterly winds.