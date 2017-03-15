Bernard Brogan could make his first Dublin appearance this weekend when the All-Ireland and League champions take on Kerry in Tralee on Saturday night.

Jim Gavin’s side are looking to stretch their unbeaten record to 34 games in League and Championship since the Kingdom got the better of their rivals two years ago, and could be boosted by the return of the four-time All Star according to today’s Irish Examiner.

The 32-year-old’s last outing for Dublin was last year’s All-Ireland final and missed the early part of the season after his wedding in December and subsequent honeymoon to South Africa.

St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh manager Paul Curran told the paper that the decorated forward has been back playing at club level and feels the player could well feature in the intriguing clash in Tralee.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some of him on Saturday against Kerry"

“Bernard has been playing with us for the last couple of weeks,” he said.

“He has had game time with us and looks fresh and fit. I expect to see him back with Dublin very shortly and wouldn’t be surprised if we see some of him on Saturday against Kerry.”

Kerry have only managed to beat Dublin twice in 12 attempts stretching back to 2010, a run that includes two All-Ireland finals, a pair of All-Ireland semi-finals and a Division 1 final at Croke Park.