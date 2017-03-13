Former Wexford hurler and manager Liam Griffin is delighted with the start that Davy Fitzgerald has made as the new Wexford hurling boss but warned that expectations may have to be tempered.

Fitzgerald has already masterminded Wexford's return to the top flight in the hurling league in his first few months in charge of the Model County.

The All-Ireland winning manager himself had admitted upon taking over in October that it might take a couple of seasons to get the Slaneysiders back to Division 1A.

While Griffin is thrilled by the start Fitzgerald has made, he warned against piling too much expectation on the team right now.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, Griffin said: “I didn’t expect it to come this quickly and fair dues to Davy, it’s a great achievement for him to have done that with that team and it’s a great achievement for the team itself.

"They’re maturing nicely and it’s very good for hurling that we’re back at the top table.

“It is going to be hard to contain expectations now and I think that’s because we are the way we are.

“Wexford people are very fair and I think they do realise and should realise that we’re in bonus territory before we get to the quarter-final of a national league.

“In fairness to Davy, he’s a great passionate man and he’s brought a lot to Wexford. I think with that expectations he need not put too much expectation on himself and neither should the players.

“Being competitive next year is the big target for us but hopefully we’ll do well this year and bring a few more surprises.”

Fitzgerald has employed a sweeper system at Wexford, which proved to be successful for him at Waterford and Clare, but does have its critics for being overly defensive at time.

However, Griffin insisted that there are no such worries in Wexford and that results are much more important than pleasing critics.

“I’ll tell you the truth, if they brought the ball up and down in a wheelbarrow it wouldn’t annoy me,” he said.

“We can’t afford to be purists yet and I suppose we’ll become purists in time, but we’re just grateful for small mercies and we’re back in the top flight of hurling.

“It’s fantastic and they’re playing well and the moment. They’re playing with their head. The game has changed and people need to realise that.”