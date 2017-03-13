Tipperary and Kilkenny may have served up another classic on Saturday night for hurling fans, but Allianz League Sunday analysts Jackie Tyrell and Seánie McGrath believe the sport is suffering to a lack of competitive fixtures.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League, where the gulf in class between the top three and the bottom three is cavernous.

Promoted Wexford, Galway and Limerick are dominating the division, while Kerry Laois and Offaly have struggled to make any impact.

“It’s very evident,” Tyrell lamented.

“There were some heavy beatings along the way and that does no one any good.

“There is a clear division between the top three.

“Davy Fitz [Wexford boss] will be very happy tonight going up into 1A next year.

“But also remember there is talk of maybe an eight-team 1A next year.

“That last game between Galway and Limerick could be a huge game. It could be one of them going up next year.

“There’s still stuff to play for, but there is a huge division there between class.”

Seánie McGrath shared his concerns for the game in his native county, saying: “There are aspects of hurling over the last couple of years that have gotten a little bit alarming.

“The aristocrats might not like to hear this, but I think Munster hurling is going down a funny path.

“I think the last couple of years, in particular, attendances at matches have been poor.

“I took a stat, between 2011 and 2016 where the average attendance has been around 35,000, comparing that to 1995 to 2000 - which I would have seen as a golden era of hurling in Munster - it was around the 50,000 mark. That a 30% falloff in attendances.”

A number of one-sided finals have also impacted on the sport as a spectacle, according to McGrath.

“In the last five years, Teams have won the Munster Championship by 20, 25 points in the Munster final.

“I’m not saying the Munster Championship is in a calamitous position or a detrimental state, but I just think there are other things to be looked at in the provincial championships.”

While football may be a true All-Ireland sport in the literal sense, hurling’s failure to take root in huge swathes of the country may cause problems for those who wish to restructure the championship in years ahead.

“I think the provincials may need to be looked at, but for me there’s one big fundamental thing,” Tyrell pointed out.

“There’s a lot of commentary and talk about the Super 8 in the football championship.

“But, with my hurling hat on, I don think we should react just because the football is reacting.

“I think if you look at the hurling you can’t look at it the same.

“In football there’s four provincial championships there’s only two in hurling.

“But the big thing for me is if you look at the national leagues, turning into the championship in football, a Division 2, a Division 3, maybe even a Division 4 side could but it up to a top tier team on any given day.

“We don’t see that in hurling and you see the results even in 1B.

“I don’t think putting that into a Super 8 in hurling, I don’t think it’s a runner.”