Cork manager Kieran Kingston feels his young squad may experience a few more blips along the road before finding a level of consistency that will see them emerge as serious challengers.

In his assessment of the Rebels’ win over Waterford in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League, Kingston was delighted with the “consistency of performance” that saw his side prevail by eight points at Walsh Park.

It’s been an up and down spring campaign so far for Cork. They started well when accounting for Clare, but were very much below par in losing to Clare and couldn’t live with Kilkenny when it mattered most last weekend.

Kingston acknowledges that his Cork side are very much a work in progress and it will take time for elements therein to gel.

“I have gone on record many times saying that we are trying to stick to our own process,” he outlined to RTÉ Sport.

“We are working with a very young panel - we have 13 Under-21s on our panel - and finished today's game with five players aged 19 or 20.

“It will take them time to get up to the required level, but all we are asking for is that they learn from the experience and give 100 percent effort.

"We do know that integrating them into the team will take a bit of time.

"You will have blips along the way and we've seen that during the course of this league where we haven't had that consistency of performance within games. You can't get away with that at this level.

"I felt today we did get a consistency of performance. We didn't get it last week or the week before."

The Cork boss also had words of praise for Michael Cahalane who came on as a sub against the Déise.

The Bandon native had to stop playing two years ago due to a heart condition, but he was recently given the all clear to resume competitive action.

"For him to be able to tog out today after what he’s been through over the last couple of years is fantastic," he added.

"For him to be gracing the inter-county stage again is beyond a dream. We're delighted that he's part of our panel."