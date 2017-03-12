Clare co-manager Donal Moloney hailed the efforts of a trio of scoring substitutes that secured a come-from-behind win for his side over Dublin in Ennis.

Clare trailed the Dubs by five points at half-time but scored nine of the game's final 11 points to win by 0-20 to 1-15 and ensure they can avoid the relegation play-off by avoiding defeat against Waterford in two weeks' time.

"It was a big win," Moloney told RTÉ Sport. We had to earn every minute of it.

"Dublin were fantastic. We didn't expect anything else from them because they went to Pairc Ui Rinn and did something that we weren't able to do, and against Waterford they were very impressive as well.

"So we expected a phenomenal battle from them today and we absolutely got that.

"Three substitutes - Jason McCarthy, Ian Galvin and Aaron Cunningham - all chipped in with vital scores."

Ryan O'Dwyer's 19th-minute goal gave Dublin a platform but Clare, with the aid of a strong breeze, overhauled the visitors in the closing minutes, with Gavin and Cunningham getting the decisive scores.

"The goal gave them a foothold. Goals do that in games, they're sometimes worth more than three points," said Moloney.

"Playing against the strong wind we were actually dominating but they came storming back then. They came from two or three points down to go in five ahead at half-time.

"Some of our individual displays had slipped in the 15 minutes before half-time so we really needed to step it up.

"Even with that, we were only coming down the home straight before we got ahead of them."

Dublin manager Ger Cunningham was understandably disappointed with the result but took some comfort from his team's overall display.

They will be in the relegation bar a high-scoring win over Kilkenny in Parnell Park on March 26.

"It's tough to take," he admitted. "Two pucks of a ball in it after 75 minutes playing.

"We had chances in the first half maybe to put us where we needed to be, which was probably a couple more points ahead.

"We missed three frees and some other chances.

"In fairness to the lads I thought they showed great character in the second half and we took the game to Clare in the early part of it.

"But we couldn't get the ball past the half-forward line in the second half. They've got some big men there.

"I'm disappointed with the result but we played well. Now we have to face Kilkenny in two weeks' time and take it from there."