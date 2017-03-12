Kerry 0-12 Galway 1-22

Joe Canning marked his return to the Galway starting line-up with a nine-point haul as the Tribesmen accounted for Kerry on a 1-22 to 0-12 scoreline in their Allianz Hurling League Division 1B encounter in Tralee this afternoon.

Canning hadn't started since injuring his hamstring in last year's All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary but after some early rustiness in Austin Stack Park, the Portumna man found his touch to convert six frees and three points from play.

With Cathal Mannion scoring five from play and Padriag Brehony scoring the game's only goal just before half-time, it all amounted to the comfortable as expected Galway win, their third of the campaign.

Yet the Tribesmen didn't have it all their own way in the first half as Kerry hurled with tenacity and discipline to keep the visitors honest and on their toes until Brehony stole a march on their defence to help his side to a 1-07 to 0-07 half-time lead.

Galway's class told in the end, however, and with Canning picking off some frees and Mannion hitting a couple of great scores, Galway eased out to victory as Kerry's limitations were exposed.

With Galway's promotion hopes gone, manager Michael Donoghue will nevertheless be pleased with the stern workout Kerry presented them in the first half.

Playing with the wind, Kerry wasted a few scoring chances but they put enough pressure on Galway to see them register six wides in the first half.

Canning was guilty of a couple of those early misses, and with Kerry's Shane Nolan and Jordan Conway finding their range from placed balls, Kerry stayed in touch.

Points from Canning and Paul Flaherty saw Galway lead 0-05 to 0-02 by the 17th minute but scores from Nolan (two frees), Conway and Padraig Boyle made it 0-07 each after 31 minutes.

Parity at the break would have been due reward for Kerry's first-half effort but a lapse of concentration allowed midfielder Brehony to get on the end of a long pass and he finished past Martin Stackpoole to leave it 1-07 to 0-07 at half-time.

Galway's poor touch and unforced turnovers in the first half were cast aside after the break as Johnny Coen and Brehony got a grip at midfield, and as Kerry tired against that stiff wind, Galway outscored the hosts 0-15 to 0-05 in the second period.

Canning thought he had Galway's second goal after his 64th minute shot hit the crossbar and the post and came back into play, but his protestations to the umpire went unrewarded.

Kerry: M Stackpoole; J O’Connor, R Horgan, S Weir; D Collins, B Murphy, D Dineen; J Goulding, P O’Connor; S Nolan (0-06f), P Kelly, C Harty (0-01); J Conway (0-02), P Boyle (0-01), J Buckley. Subs: B O'Leary (0-01) for P Kelly (42), T for P Boyle (54), K Carmody (0-01) for P O'Connor (61), T O'Connor for J Goulding (66), J Godley for J Buckley (75)

Galway: J Skehill; P Mannion, P Killeen, J Grealish; Daithi Burke (0-01), A Tuohy, G McInerney (0-01); J Coen, P Brehony (1-00); David Burke, N Burke (0-02), P Flaherty (0-02); S Maloney (0-01), J Canning (0-09, 6f), C Mannion (0-05). Subs: M Donohue for J Grealish (h-t), C Cooney for Maloney (54), C Whelan (0-01) for P Flaherty (54)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)