Antrim kept up their push from promotion from Divison 2A of the Allianz Hurling League with a 2-18 to 2-11 win over Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

The Saffrons led by four points at the break with Ciaran Clarke’s strike raising a green flag in the 22nd minute.

The Orchard county regrouped after the break and took the lead 14 minutes in but that advantage didn’t last long with Deaglan Murphy firing over a series of points and Connor McCann getting their second goal.

Antrim top the table, one point ahead of previous leaders Carlow who played out a thrilling draw with Kildare in Newbridge.

The hosts led 2-07 to 0-11 and were three points to the good four minutes from time when Craig Wall’s goal levelled the tie.

Won't get the attention it should but @Carlow_GAA & @KildareGAA just played one of the best games of #AllianzLeagues this year.2-17 to 1-20 — Padraic O'Halloran (@pohalloran) March 12, 2017

The sides subsequently swapped the lead with time running out but Marty Kavanagh’s 65 deep into injury time secured a point for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Westmeath took advantage of London’s indiscipline to record a 2-20 to 2-07 win in Mullingar.

Derek McNicholas and Dara Egerton were the goal-scorers for the home side as the Exiles had three men sent to the line and remain winless in the division.

In Division 2B, Derry were too good for Roscommon, winning on a scoreline of 3-16 to 0-12, Meath returned from Mayo with the two points after a 2-19 to 0-15 victory, and Wicklow had 10 points to spare over Down, 1-18 to 0-11.

Donegal beat Monaghan by 1-21 to 2-13 in Letterkenny in 3A, while Tyrone saw off Louth by 1-23 to 2-10.

In the all-Connacht 3B match, Sligo had a 3-17 to 1-15 win in Leitrim.

