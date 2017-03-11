Kilkenny began plotting their comeback in the immediate aftermath of All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary in September, according to Cillian Buckley.

Tipp rampaged past the erstwhile champions to claim Liam MacCarthy and since that date the Cats knew they must regroup to contend this year.

Speaking after Saturday night’s thrilling 2-17 to 3-14 Allianz League draw in Thurles, Buckley admitted that they had targeted this fixture as a measure their progress.

“This was a game we looked at last September to try and get back up to the pace,” Buckley told RTÉ Sport.

“Tipp are going to be the pacemakers this year. We’re just delighted to know we’re there or thereabouts with them but it’s only March.

“It was a great showcase from both teams. It’s nice to get points, this league is very competitive. Two points would have been what we needed but one is not too bad.”

Brian Cody’s side trailed by four points at the break and Buckley revealed that they knew they were on the right track.

“[The management] were happy, we let in two goals but there was a great response both times.

“You’re going [have] stages against a team like Tipp where they are going to hit goals and be on top.

“But I think our response was great and to get in within four points at half-time was great and to see that response in the second half; it was what was asked for and hopefully what was given.”

Sharpshooter TJ Reid hit 3-05 and Buckley commended the forward.

“TJ can do that,” he said.

“You could see him there in the Park the last day [against Cork], he really started to stand up and lead this team and there again today with a few more.

“That’s what’s needed. TJ has the calibre, if he can do that every day and we can row in behind him things will be okay.”

Tipp’s Noel McGrath admitted that the table-toppers will be disappointed that they didn’t come away with the two points.

“It was very intense and very fast,” he said.

“Kilkenny and ourselves have had some great battles over the years.

“It could have gone either way, there’s a lot of things we have to work on.

“Any time you play Kilkenny it’s a massive task, they are the standard-bearers in Ireland and tonight was no different.

“They have been there at the top for years, there’s no difference between any Kilkenny team over the last 10 years and tonight was no different.

“The result is what it is. We’ll be disappointed with some things tonight but we’ll keep working hard.”