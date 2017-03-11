Tipperary 3-17 Longford 0-18

Tipperary have moved into second place in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League this evening after recording a 3-17 to 0-18 win over Longford at Semple Stadium.

Conor Sweeney, an All-Star nominee last year, contributed 2-07 as the Premier County ran out eight-point winners.

It's Tipperary's third victory from three league outings and leaves them sitting just two points behind pacesetters Louth, who have a maximum return from their four matches.

Tipp suffered a damaging setback away from home against Longford in last year’s campaign but they made no mistake on home soil.

Tipp led by 2-10 to 0-12 at the break, but it could have been better for the hosts, who led by nine points on three separate occasions.

The hosts got off to a whirlwind start, Josh Keane landing a free before Sweeney, all alone and in oceans of space, was left one-on-one with Paddy Collum and duly converted the opening goal of the game in the third minute.

Three minutes later, Tipp were in again and Longford were punished for more slack defending as Jimmy Feehan pounced for the home side’s second goal.

Michael Quinn, operating in the half-forward line for Longford, was a beacon of hope for the visitors, who gradually worked their way back into contention as the half wore on.

But in the 22nd minute, Tipp were nine points clear, 2-09 to 0-06, before Longford reeled off six unanswered points to boost their challenge.

Tipp closed out the half with a point from Liam Casey, but were facing into a battle after the interval.

So it proved, as Longford provided dogged opposition and were within three points of Tipp on as many occasions.

That was before Tipp pulled away with a run of 1-04 without reply, Sweeney palming home from close range eight minutes from time to reward the approach play of Michael Quinlivan and Robbie Kiely.

Tipp now face Offaly away from home next weekend as they aim to keep their promotion push on track.

That’s followed by the visit of Longford on 26 March, a game that could prove pivotal in the promotion race.

This was impressive stuff from Tipp, who showed real intent to see off the midlanders.

Longford have now lost valuable ground of their own but, bar Quinn, they struggled for scores from play.

Robbie Smyth bagged seven points for Denis Connerton’s men in this rearranged fixture – but six of those were frees.

Sweeney was Tipp’s star man from an attacking perspective – and 2-04 of his haul came from play.

Tipperary: E Comerford; A Campbell, P Codd, W Connors; E Moloney, R Kiely, J Feehan (1-00); L Casey (0-01), G Hannigan; J Keane (0-01f), K O’Halloran (0-3, 2f), B Fox (0-01); C Sweeney (2-07, 0-03f), M Quinlivan (0-01), P Austin (0-02)

Subs: L Boland (0-01) for Hannigan (46), S O’Connell for Connors (49), K Fahey for Moloney (60), A Moloney for Casey (64), L McGrath for O’Halloran (66), J Hennessy for Kiely (70+3)

Longford: P Collum; D McGelligott, D Brady, P McCormack; B O’Farrell, B Gilleran, B McKeon; D Gallagher, J Keegan (0-01); J McGivney, D Masterson (0-01), M Quinn (0-03); L Connerton, S McCormack (0-03, 2f), R Smyth (0-07, 6f)

Subs: A Farrell for McGelligott (b/c 21), L Moran (0-01) for O’Farrell (26), B Farrell (0-01) for McGivney (h.t.), D Mimnagh for Masterson (51), R McEntire (0-01) for Gallagher (57)

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan)