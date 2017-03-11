Laois 1-19 Limerick 6-33

Gearoid Hegarty helped himself to 2-06 as Limerick picked up their third win in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling league thanks to a big win over Laois in O’Moore Park.

Hegarty did as he pleased in the opening half as he scored five points from play and also hand a hand in the first two goals. And the St Patrick’s club man added two goals to his tally after the break as Limerick eased home.

Shane Dowling also made a big contribution.

On his first appearance of the season he had 1-07 scored by half time and he had another point to his name by the time he was called ashore before the 50-minute mark.

And last year’s minor captain Kyle Hayes also had a productive evening, getting two goals in the first half and then adding two points after the break.

Limerick led 3-14 to 0-10 at half-way point with Laois keeping the scoreboard moving thanks to the excellence of Cha Dwyer and three impressive points from debutant Aaron Dunphy.

The home side rallied briefly early in the second half and got a goal when goalkeeper Enda Rowland converted a penalty but Limerick found another gear and eventually finished with a massive 29 points to spare.

LIMERICK: B Hennessy; S Finn, R English, S Cahill; S Hickey, D Hannon (0-1), D Morrissey (0-1); W O’Donoghue (0-3), D O’Donovan; S Dowling (1-8, 0-6f), G Hegarty (2-6), J Ryan (0-2); K O’Brien, K Hayes (2-2), C Ryan (1-1).

Subs: D Byrnes for Hannon (24), T Condon for Finn (41). R Lynch 0-4 (3f) for Dowling (48), P Casey (0-4) for O’Brien (48), P Ryan (0-1) for O’Donovan (51)

LAOIS: E Rowland (1-0, pen); C Healy, L Bergin, D Palmer; S Downey, P Purcell, R Mullaney; B Conroy (0-2, 2f), C Taylor; A Dunphy (0-4), C Dwyer (0-5, one sideline), P Whelan; R King (0-6, 5f), N Foyle (0-1), W Dunphy (0-1).

Subs: A Corby for Whelan (48), E Killeen for Mullaney (58), E Doyle for Downey (60), S Bergin for Conroy (66), P Keating for Taylor (70)