Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh will make for his start of the season in Sunday's rearranged Allianz FL Division 1 game against Cavan at Healy Park.

The three-time All-Ireland winner is named at full-forward in place of Ronan O'Neill.

It's one of four changes that Mickey Harte has made from the side that defeated Monaghan last weekend.

Niall Morgan replaces Mickey O'Neill as the goalkeeping rotational policy continues, while Rory Brennan gets a first league start of the year at wing back, in place of Frank Burns.

Padraig McNulty returns to the midfield berth, with Declan McClure making way.

Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, J McMahon, R Brennan; C Cavanagh, P McNulty; C Meyler, K McGeary, P Harte; D McCurry, S Cavanagh, M Donnelly.