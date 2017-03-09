Former Galway Hurler David Collins is the new President of the Gaelic Players Association after being elected by the organisations National Executive Committee.

Collins replaces Dermot Earley who stepped down as GPA President after three years following his appointment as Chief Executive of the players’ body in February.

Collins has been a member of the GPA since 2005 and a member of the National Executive Committee since 2011. He also served as GPA Secretary from 2013 through 2015, a role currently held by Dublin Footballer Paul Flynn.

Speaking after his appointment today, Collins said: "To have been chosen as GPA President by our NEC which is made up of exceptionally dedicated players and former players who are devoted to the welfare of GPA members, is an absolute honor and a great privilege for both myself and my family.

"I have always been passionate about our players’ welfare and the relentless work that the GPA is undertaking to better the lives of each and every member.

"Having been involved as player rep since 2005 and at the Executive level since 2011, I am delighted to be able to continue my involvement with the GPA in this new capacity as President.

"I look forward to working with our recently elected CEO Dermot Earley and his team to continually strive to enrich the lives of our players who dedicate their lives to our games."