Tipperary’s five-time All-Ireland SHC winner Michael Maher has passed away at the age of 87.

Maher, who also struck All-Ireland gold with the Premier County’s minors in 1947, won eight league titles during his 15 years with the senior side and three county titles with his club side Holycross-Ballycahill.

After the talented full-back called time on his playing career, he served as chairman of Tipperary’s county board before becoming Munster Council chairman from 1989 to 1992.

His funeral mass will take place at the Church of St Joseph and St Brigid in Thurles on Saturday at 10am, with burial to follow at Holycross Cemetery.