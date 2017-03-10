SATURDAY 11 MARCH

Connacht U21 FC

1500 Galway v Leitrim, Tuam Stadium

Allianz FL Division 3

1700 Tipperary v Longford, Semple Stadium

Allianz HL Division 1A

1900 Tipperary v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium

Tipperary made it three wins from three after getting the better of Clare by seven points last Sunday. A strong second-half performance was key to the victory on a day when John McGrath fired over 0-10 and five of Tipp's forwards got on the scoresheet.

It may be early in the season, but Michael Ryan's men are already cutting an impressive dash and who would back against them at this stage to win a first league title since 2008?

After putting Kilkenny to the sword last September, Michael Ryan will no doubt want to keep the foot on the neck.

Former Kilkenny star Eddie Brennan summed up the thoughts on Noreside when he told RTÉ 2fm's Game On: "I’m not throwing in the towel in any way shape or form... but Tipp look like they’re in a position now where they’ll want to consolidate the psychological edge they gained over Kilkenny since the All-Ireland final; they won’t want to give a yard over that.

"I think you’re going to see a very, very strong Tipperary team starting on Saturday night."

The Black and Amber chalked up their first win when out muscling Cork and will be determined to add to their points tally so as to avoid a relegation play-off in early April.

With the clocks going forward shortly, thoughts are already turning towards the summer days and these old rivals look set to whet the appetite when they collide again under the lights.

Allianz HL Division 1B

1900 Laois v Limerick, O'Moore Park

Ronan Lynch

Limerick will need Wexford to slip up badly if they are to have any chance of making it out of the second tier. It's an unlikely scenario, but the Shannonsiders will have a league quarter-final on 2 April to focus on and, who knows, maybe a semi-final date a fortnight later.

Those games will be worthwhile preparation for their Munster semi-final date with Clare on 4 June.

As has been the case in recent seasons, Limerick had to work hard to defeat Offaly in the last round, but manager John Kiely will be pleased that 11 of his players got on the scoresheet, with Ronan Lynch bagging an impressive 0-11 of Limerick's 1-25 tally.

Laois conceded 3-31 in going down to Galway on Sunday last. Their minds, no doubt, are focused on avoiding relegation in the play-off next month.

Allianz HL Division 3B

1430 Longford v Warwickshire, Glennon Bros Pearse Park

SUNDAY 12 MARCH

Allianz FL Division 1

1400 Tyrone v Cavan, Healy Park

Familiar foes it must be said in the last year across all competitions. The elements conspired against this fixture a fortnight ago, though ground conditions should be fine for this tie to go ahead on Sunday afternoon.

Tyrone are unbeaten so far but weren't as comfortable as they should have been when accounting for 13-man Monaghan on Saturday evening last. That said, credit must go to the Farney for the resolve that they showed.

Not for the first time, Seán Cavanagh's introduction gave Tyrone the impetus that saw them win by four points against their Ulster rivals.

Cavan haven't won a game in the top flight since 2004. That wait may continue after this Healy Park encounter.

Allianz HL Division 1A

1400 Clare v Dublin, Cusack Park

1400 Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park

Clare, with home advantage, will be looking to secure a quarter-final when they host a Dublin side who, despite a good start, fell short against Waterford on home turf.

Waterford, after winning at Croke Park for the first time since 2008, will be looking to continue their good recent run against Cork. The Rebels, despite going toe-to-toe with Kilkenny in the first half, could not sustain the effort on the resumption at Nowlan Park last weekend, and may find it tough again at Walsh Park.

Allianz HL Division 1B

1400 Kerry v Galway, Austin Stack Park

1400 Offaly v Wexford, O'Connor Park

Having beaten Limerick, Galway and Kerry, Wexford are well-primed for promotion as they head into Round 4. They take on Offaly, who have lost all three games so far, but were much improved in losing out by four points against Limerick.

Galway, who have the best points differential (+50 points) in the group, travel to Tralee to take on Kerry, who have won one of three games so far.

Allianz HL Division 2A

1300 Westmeath v London, TEG Cusack Park

1400 Armagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds

1400 Kildare v Carlow, Newbridge

Carlow and Antrim, both of whom have taken five of six points, will be ‘away’ on Sunday as they bid to remain at the head of the promotion race.

Antrim take on Armagh, whom they beat in last year’s Ulster final.

The Barrowsiders, who will be away to Kildare, beat the Lilywhites by five points in last year’s league.

Westmeath, who got their first win of the campaign against Armagh last Sunday, will be at home to London, who have taken one point from a possible six.

Allianz HL Division 2B

1300 Derry v Roscommon, Celtic Park

1400 Mayo v Meath, MacHale Park

1400 Wicklow v Down, Arklow

Allianz HL Division 3A

1400 Donegal v Monaghan, Letterkenny

1400 Tyrone v Louth, Carrickmore

Allianz HL Division 3B

1400 Leitrim v Sligo, Ballinamore

ONLINE

Live blogs on RTE.ie/the News Now app from 1830 on Saturday and 1330 on Sunday.

ON RADIO

Live commentary on Tipperary v Kilkenny along with updates on Laois v Limerick from 1900 on Saturday Sports Extra on RTÉ Radio 1. Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400 will have reporters at the day's main games.

ON TV

Saturday

Tipperary v Kilkenny and Laois v Limerick live on eir Sport from 1830

Sunday

Clare v Dublin live on TG4 from 1330

Waterford v Cork deferred on TG4 from 1545

All live and deferred games on GAAGO

WEATHER

Mixed overall, some rain at times, but dry, sunny periods also. For more info, go to www.met.ie