Wexford football manager Seamus McEnaney says that "the pick of Leinster" wouldn't beat a Dublin side that he says appear to to have no serious challengers for their All-Ireland crown.

Banty's side will face the champions in the provincial quarter-final if they get past Carlow on 21 May but the Monaghan native is not optimistic of stopping the Dubs as they pursue a 12th Leinster crown in 13 years and fifth All-Ireland in seven.

"Dublin are streets ahead of everyone else in the country," he told the RTÉ GAA Podcast, which also features Joe Brolly, Brian Carroll and Richie Power.

"We talk about who's going to tackle Dublin in the Leinster championship. The pick of Leinster wouldn't beat them at the minute, and that's a reality.

"The only team that's probably capable of beating them is the Dublin second string team. They're that far ahead of everybody else.

It took Dublin two games to edge past Mayo by a single point in last September's All-Ireland final but they crushed the same opposition by 12 points at Croke Park on Saturday night.

McEnaney now rates Kerry and Tyrone as the only realistic obstacles to a Dublin three-in-a-row but he's not holding out great hope of the Ulster or Munster kingpins stopping Jim Gavin's side.

"In every other sense of the word Dublin are professional. They're training five or six nights a week," he said.

"Fair play to them. They went 16 years without winning an All-Ireland. Their first one (since 1995) with Pat Gilroy was only six years ago. Now we're talking about a team that look unstoppable.

"For me, Kerry and Tyrone are the only teams capable of catching them.

"Kerry have a lot of talent coming through at the moment but (even they) don't look as if they're going to put it up to Dublin."

"When you're reacting to something that somebody says in the paper, you sound like a man that's under pressure."

McEnaney, who has also previously managed his own county and Meath, had some friendly words of advice for managerial colleague Kevin McStay.

The Roscommon boss responded to former manager Gay Sheeerin's criticism of his Mayo roots following the Rossies defeat to their neighbours on Saturday night - their fourth consecutive Allianz Football League loss this season.

"I think he was ill-advised to come out talking like that," said McEnaney.

"The media and the pundits are there to do a job and give opinions. When you're reacting to something that somebody says in the paper, you sound like a man that's under pressure.

"Kevin is probably under pressure. A few players have left the panel and things aren't going the way he would like.

"I would have felt he would be better to just keep fighting away at this job and trying to get points and build morale in the camp."